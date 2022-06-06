Kanban Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kanban is a popular framework used to implement agile software development. It requires real-time communication of capacity and full transparency of work. Work items are represented visually on a kanban board, allowing team members to see the state of every piece of work at any time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kanban Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Kanban Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kanban Tools market was valued at 241.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 735.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kanban Tools include monday, Kanbanchi, Taiga.io, GoodDay Work, VivifyScrum, Shore Labs, BusinessMap, Inspire Associates and Kaiten, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kanban Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kanban Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kanban Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Kanban Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kanban Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agile Testing
Project Planning and Management
Others
Global Kanban Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Kanban Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kanban Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kanban Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
monday
Kanbanchi
Taiga.io
GoodDay Work
VivifyScrum
Shore Labs
BusinessMap
Inspire Associates
Kaiten
Agilefant
Digite
Yolean
Kanban Zone
ScrumDesk
Kanban One
Auscomp
Kanboard
Pintask
Restya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kanban Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kanban Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kanban Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kanban Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kanban Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kanban Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kanban Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kanban Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Kanban Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Kanban Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kanban Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kanban Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kanban Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Kanban Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Monthly Subscription
4.1.3 Annual
