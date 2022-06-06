Aviation Motor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Aviation Motor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aviation Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aviation Motor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359558/aviation-motor

Segment by Type

DC Motor

AC Motor

Segment by Application

Glider

Helicopter

Airliner

Cargo Aircraft

UAV

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ePropelled

EMRAX

magniX

Honeywell

Windings

Aero Space Controls

Parker

Continental Aerospace Technologies

Meggitt

Portescap

Integral Powertrain Ltd

maxon

Evolito

SIMOTICS

MGM COMPRO

Plettenberg

Alva

KDE Direct

T-MOTOR

Safran

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Aviation Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Aviation Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aviation Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aviation Motor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Aviation Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aviation Motor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aviation Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aviation Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aviation Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aviation Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aviation Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aviation Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aviation Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aviation Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aviation Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aviation Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aviation Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aviation Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aviation Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aviation Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aviation Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DC Motor

2.1.2 AC Motor

2.2 Global Aviation Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aviation Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aviation Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aviation Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aviation Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aviation Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aviation Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Glider

3.1.2 Helicopter

3.1.3 Airliner

3.1.4 Cargo Aircraft

3.1.5 UAV

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Aviation Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aviation Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aviation Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aviation Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aviation Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aviation Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aviation Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aviation Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aviation Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aviation Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aviation Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aviation Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aviation Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aviation Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aviation Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aviation Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aviation Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aviation Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aviation Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aviation Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aviation Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aviation Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aviation Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aviation Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aviation Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aviation Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aviation Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aviation Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aviation Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aviation Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aviation Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aviation Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aviation Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aviation Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aviation Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aviation Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aviation Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ePropelled

7.1.1 ePropelled Corporation Information

7.1.2 ePropelled Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ePropelled Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ePropelled Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 ePropelled Recent Development

7.2 EMRAX

7.2.1 EMRAX Corporation Information

7.2.2 EMRAX Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 EMRAX Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 EMRAX Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 EMRAX Recent Development

7.3 magniX

7.3.1 magniX Corporation Information

7.3.2 magniX Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 magniX Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 magniX Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 magniX Recent Development

7.4 Honeywell

7.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Honeywell Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Honeywell Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.5 Windings

7.5.1 Windings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Windings Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Windings Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Windings Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 Windings Recent Development

7.6 Aero Space Controls

7.6.1 Aero Space Controls Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aero Space Controls Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aero Space Controls Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aero Space Controls Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Aero Space Controls Recent Development

7.7 Parker

7.7.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.7.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Parker Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Parker Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Parker Recent Development

7.8 Continental Aerospace Technologies

7.8.1 Continental Aerospace Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Continental Aerospace Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Continental Aerospace Technologies Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Continental Aerospace Technologies Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 Continental Aerospace Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Meggitt

7.9.1 Meggitt Corporation Information

7.9.2 Meggitt Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Meggitt Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Meggitt Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 Meggitt Recent Development

7.10 Portescap

7.10.1 Portescap Corporation Information

7.10.2 Portescap Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Portescap Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Portescap Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Portescap Recent Development

7.11 Integral Powertrain Ltd

7.11.1 Integral Powertrain Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Integral Powertrain Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Integral Powertrain Ltd Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Integral Powertrain Ltd Aviation Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Integral Powertrain Ltd Recent Development

7.12 maxon

7.12.1 maxon Corporation Information

7.12.2 maxon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 maxon Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 maxon Products Offered

7.12.5 maxon Recent Development

7.13 Evolito

7.13.1 Evolito Corporation Information

7.13.2 Evolito Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Evolito Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Evolito Products Offered

7.13.5 Evolito Recent Development

7.14 SIMOTICS

7.14.1 SIMOTICS Corporation Information

7.14.2 SIMOTICS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SIMOTICS Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SIMOTICS Products Offered

7.14.5 SIMOTICS Recent Development

7.15 MGM COMPRO

7.15.1 MGM COMPRO Corporation Information

7.15.2 MGM COMPRO Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MGM COMPRO Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MGM COMPRO Products Offered

7.15.5 MGM COMPRO Recent Development

7.16 Plettenberg

7.16.1 Plettenberg Corporation Information

7.16.2 Plettenberg Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Plettenberg Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Plettenberg Products Offered

7.16.5 Plettenberg Recent Development

7.17 Alva

7.17.1 Alva Corporation Information

7.17.2 Alva Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Alva Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Alva Products Offered

7.17.5 Alva Recent Development

7.18 KDE Direct

7.18.1 KDE Direct Corporation Information

7.18.2 KDE Direct Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 KDE Direct Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 KDE Direct Products Offered

7.18.5 KDE Direct Recent Development

7.19 T-MOTOR

7.19.1 T-MOTOR Corporation Information

7.19.2 T-MOTOR Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 T-MOTOR Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 T-MOTOR Products Offered

7.19.5 T-MOTOR Recent Development

7.20 Safran

7.20.1 Safran Corporation Information

7.20.2 Safran Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Safran Aviation Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Safran Products Offered

7.20.5 Safran Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aviation Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aviation Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aviation Motor Distributors

8.3 Aviation Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aviation Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aviation Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aviation Motor Distributors

8.5 Aviation Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359558/aviation-motor

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States