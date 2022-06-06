Executive Gift Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Executive Gift in Global, including the following market information:

Global Executive Gift Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Executive Gift market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Souvenir Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

We surveyed the Executive Gift companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Executive Gift Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Executive Gift Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Souvenir

Propaganda

Employee Benefit

Global Executive Gift Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Executive Gift Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Executive Gift Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Executive Gift Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Executive Gift revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Executive Gift revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Happy Worker Inc

PromoPros

Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd.

Golden One Co., Ltd.

LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED

TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED

Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited

GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd.

TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD.

Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd.

Lead Well Industrial Company

WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD.

Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Executive Gift Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Executive Gift Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Executive Gift Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Executive Gift Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Executive Gift Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Executive Gift Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Executive Gift Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Executive Gift Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Executive Gift Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Executive Gift Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Executive Gift Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Executive Gift Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Executive Gift Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Executive Gift Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Souvenir



