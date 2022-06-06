Microlearning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microlearning Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Microlearning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microlearning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microlearning Software include Epignosis, Optimity, iSpring Solutions, Whatfix, BizLibrary, SmartUp, Axonify, Gnowbe and uQualio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microlearning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microlearning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microlearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Microlearning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microlearning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corporate Training
Social Marketing
Others
Global Microlearning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Microlearning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microlearning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microlearning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Epignosis
Optimity
iSpring Solutions
Whatfix
BizLibrary
SmartUp
Axonify
Gnowbe
uQualio
Inkling Systems
NovoEd
ExpandShare
SVI World
Verb
GoSkills
Avanoo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microlearning Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microlearning Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microlearning Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microlearning Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microlearning Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microlearning Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microlearning Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microlearning Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microlearning Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Microlearning Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microlearning Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microlearning Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microlearning Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
