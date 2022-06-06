Recruitment Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recruitment Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recruitment Automation Software include JobDiva, JazzHR, Greenhouse, SmartRecruiters, ZipRecruiter, Bullhorn, Zoho, LinkedIn and Hiretual, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recruitment Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based
Cloud-based
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recruitment Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recruitment Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JobDiva
JazzHR
Greenhouse
SmartRecruiters
ZipRecruiter
Bullhorn
Zoho
Hiretual
Entelo
Fountain
CEIPAL Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recruitment Automation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recruitment Automation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recruitment Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recruitment Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recruitment Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recruitment Automation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Recruitment Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Recruitment Automation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recruitment Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recruitment Automation Software Companies
