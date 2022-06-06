Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Aroma Diffusion Machine is the best solution for whole-home fragrance coverage. It can fill open floor plans of up to 2,000 square feet, so 1 unit will often be all you need to fill the desired space with relaxing scents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aroma Diffusion Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aroma Diffusion Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aroma Diffusion Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cover Area, 200m3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aroma Diffusion Machines include Scentair, Asiamist, Air Aroma, Guangzhou Aroma Technology, Ultransmit, Ambius, Voitair, Zaluti and Ouwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aroma Diffusion Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cover Area, 200m3

Cover Area, 800m3

Cover Area, 1,000-2,000m3

Cover Area, 5,000-6,000m3

Cover Area, 10,000m3

Others

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Workplace

Hotel Lobby

Cars

Retail Shops

Supermarkets

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Scentair

Asiamist

Air Aroma

Guangzhou Aroma Technology

Ultransmit

Ambius

Voitair

Zaluti

Ouwave

AromaTec

Scent-E

Osuman

MUJI

Scenta

AT-AROMA Co., Ltd

AromaTech Inc

Hangzhou Felshare Biotechnology Co

Agan Aroma

Air Scent

Air Esscentials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aroma Diffusion Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aroma Diffusion Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Diffusion Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies

4 S

