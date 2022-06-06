Orchard Tractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Orchard Tractor is a versatile machine with tools under the front, back and under the abdomen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orchard Tractor in global, including the following market information:

Global Orchard Tractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orchard Tractor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orchard Tractor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orchard Tractor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 20 HP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orchard Tractor include AGCO, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Kubota, Mahindra, International Tractors Limited International, Case IH, LS Tractor and Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orchard Tractor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orchard Tractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orchard Tractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 20 HP

20-40 HP

41-60 HP

61-80 HP

81-100 HP

>100 HP

Global Orchard Tractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orchard Tractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vineyard

Apple Orchard

Pear Orchard

Other

Global Orchard Tractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orchard Tractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orchard Tractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orchard Tractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orchard Tractor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orchard Tractor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGCO

CNH Industrial

John Deere

Kubota

Mahindra

International Tractors Limited International

Case IH

LS Tractor

Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co., Ltd.

SDF

YANMAR

Farmtrac

Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

IRUM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orchard Tractor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orchard Tractor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orchard Tractor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orchard Tractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orchard Tractor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orchard Tractor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orchard Tractor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orchard Tractor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orchard Tractor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orchard Tractor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orchard Tractor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orchard Tractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orchard Tractor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orchard Tractor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orchard Tractor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orchard Tractor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Orchard Tractor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Less Than 20

