Livescan Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Live Scan is the latest technology in use today for capturing fingerprints. The device electronically captures the image of the fingerprints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Livescan Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Livescan Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Livescan Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Livescan Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Livescan Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-finger Capture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Livescan Devices include NEC Corporation, IDEMIA(Safran Group), Gemalto Cogent/Thales, Suprema Inc., Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch and M2sys/Kernell? Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Livescan Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Livescan Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livescan Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-finger Capture
2-finger Capture
442 Capture
Palm Capture
Mobile ID Devices
Global Livescan Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livescan Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government
Banking and finance
Travel and migration
Criminal
Others
Global Livescan Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livescan Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Livescan Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Livescan Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Livescan Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Livescan Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NEC Corporation
IDEMIA(Safran Group)
Gemalto Cogent/Thales
Suprema Inc.
Dermalog
HID Global
Fujitsu
Crossmatch
M2sys/Kernell? Inc
Afix Technologies/MAXAR
Papillon Systems
BioLink Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Livescan Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Livescan Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Livescan Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Livescan Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Livescan Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Livescan Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Livescan Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Livescan Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Livescan Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Livescan Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Livescan Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Livescan Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Livescan Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Livescan Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Livescan Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Livescan Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Livescan Devices Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
