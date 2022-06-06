Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions include Veeam, Dell EMC, Rubrik, Veritas Technologies (Symantec), Quest Software, VMware, Carbonite, SEP and Micro Focus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active
Passive
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cloud Backup
Standard Backup
Others
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Veeam
Dell EMC
Rubrik
Veritas Technologies (Symantec)
Quest Software
VMware
Carbonite
SEP
Micro Focus
Druva
IBM
Barracuda
Actifio
Arcserve
Microsoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Players in Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Data Center Backup & Recovery Solutions Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027