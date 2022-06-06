Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pediatric Respiratory Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pediatric Respiratory Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pediatric Respiratory Device market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Neonatal ICU Devices accounting for % of the Pediatric Respiratory Device global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospitals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Scope and Market Size

Pediatric Respiratory Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pediatric Respiratory Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pediatric Respiratory Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Neonatal ICU Devices

Anesthesia Devices

Monitoring Devices

Cardiology Devices

Respiratory Care Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Company

Medtronic Plc

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Baxter International

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Pediatric Respiratory Devicecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pediatric Respiratory Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Neonatal ICU Devices

2.1.2 Anesthesia Devices

2.1.3 Monitoring Devices

2.1.4 Cardiology Devices

2.1.5 Respiratory Care Devices

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.1.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pediatric Respiratory Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pediatric Respiratory Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pediatric Respiratory Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pediatric Respiratory Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pediatric Respiratory Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic Plc

7.1.1 Medtronic Plc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medtronic Plc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic Plc Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medtronic Plc Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Medtronic Plc Recent Development

7.2 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.2.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.2.5 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Development

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.4 Siemens Healthineers

7.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

7.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.5.1 Cardinal Health, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cardinal Health, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cardinal Health, Inc. Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cardinal Health, Inc. Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Stryker Corporation

7.6.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stryker Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stryker Corporation Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stryker Corporation Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Baxter International

7.7.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Baxter International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Baxter International Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Baxter International Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Baxter International Recent Development

7.8 Johnson & Johnson

7.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Pediatric Respiratory Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pediatric Respiratory Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pediatric Respiratory Device Distributors

8.3 Pediatric Respiratory Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pediatric Respiratory Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pediatric Respiratory Device Distributors

8.5 Pediatric Respiratory Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

