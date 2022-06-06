Retinal Biologics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Many retinal biologics have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for the treatment of retinal diseases. Advancements in technologies and new mechanism of action for different biologics to treat retinal diseases are anticipated to boost the retinal biologics market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Retinal Biologics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Retinal Biologics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Retinal Biologics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Macular Degeneration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Retinal Biologics include Spark Therapeutics, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and Amgen Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Retinal Biologics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Retinal Biologics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema
Uveitis
Others
Global Retinal Biologics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Retinal Biologics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Retinal Biologics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Retinal Biologics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spark Therapeutics, Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
AbbVie Inc
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
Amgen Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Retinal Biologics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Retinal Biologics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Retinal Biologics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Retinal Biologics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Retinal Biologics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Retinal Biologics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Retinal Biologics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Retinal Biologics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Retinal Biologics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Retinal Biologics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retinal Biologics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retinal Biologics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retinal Biologics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Retinal Biologics Market Size Markets,
