Retinal Biologics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Many retinal biologics have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for the treatment of retinal diseases. Advancements in technologies and new mechanism of action for different biologics to treat retinal diseases are anticipated to boost the retinal biologics market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retinal Biologics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Retinal Biologics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retinal Biologics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Macular Degeneration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retinal Biologics include Spark Therapeutics, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and Amgen Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retinal Biologics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retinal Biologics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Macular Edema

Uveitis

Others

Global Retinal Biologics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Retinal Biologics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Retinal Biologics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retinal Biologics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retinal Biologics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spark Therapeutics, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

AbbVie Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Amgen Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Retinal Biologics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Retinal Biologics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Retinal Biologics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Retinal Biologics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Retinal Biologics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Retinal Biologics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Retinal Biologics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Retinal Biologics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Retinal Biologics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Retinal Biologics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retinal Biologics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retinal Biologics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retinal Biologics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Retinal Biologics Market Size Markets,

