Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A precision potentiometer is a variable resistor that can adjust its own resistance value with high precision.Precision Rotary Potentiometer is a type of precision potentiometer, the rotary versions range from 0? to multiple full turns, with each having a height of 0.5 mm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Concentric Shaft Potentiometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer include Honeywell, TT Electronics, ETI Systems, NTE Electronics, Haffmann+Krippner, SEMIP, FSG Fernsteuerger?te Kurt Oelsch GmbH, Betatronix/Electro Switch and Althen Controls and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Concentric Shaft Potentiometers
Geared Potentiometers
Motorized Potentiometers
Multi-Turn Potentiometers
String Potentiometers
Others
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Railway Vehicles
Ships
Energy Management and Chemical Industry
Cranes and Excavators
Meteorological Measurements
Textile and Paper Machinery
Mechanical, Apparatus and Medical Engineering
Potentiometric Transmitters
Others
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
TT Electronics
ETI Systems
NTE Electronics
Haffmann+Krippner
SEMIP
FSG Fernsteuerger?te Kurt Oelsch GmbH
Betatronix/Electro Switch
Althen Controls
Novotechnik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Version Precision Po
Global and China Rotary Version Precision Potentiometer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
