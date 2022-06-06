Flexible Steel Rope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Flexible Steel Rope is a flexible rope twisted by a plurality of or a plurality of thin steel wires. The wire rope is formed by a plurality of layers of steel wire strands, and then the rope core is centered, and a certain number of strands are twisted into a spiral rope.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Steel Rope in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flexible Steel Rope companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Steel Rope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Left Regular Lay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Steel Rope include Bridon-Bekaert, WireCo World Group, Kiswire, Brugg, Tokyo Rope, Jiangsu Wolf Mountain, Usha Martin, Guizhou steel rope and Teufelberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Steel Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Left Regular Lay
Left Lang Lay
Right Regular Lay
Right Lang Lay
Alternate Lay
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Fishing & Marine
Mining
Industrial & Crane
Others
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Steel Rope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Steel Rope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Steel Rope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flexible Steel Rope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bridon-Bekaert
WireCo World Group
Kiswire
Brugg
Tokyo Rope
Jiangsu Wolf Mountain
Usha Martin
Guizhou steel rope
Teufelberger
Farr
Salty gems
Shinko Wire
YoungHeung
Gustav Wolf
Jiangsu Saifian
DSR
Angang Steel Wire Rope
PFEIFER
Jiangsu God King
Juli rigging
Redaelli
DIEPA
Scaw Metal
Fuxing Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Steel Rope Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Steel Rope Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Steel Rope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Steel Rope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Steel Rope Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Steel Rope Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Steel Rope Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Steel Rope Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Steel Rope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Steel Rope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Steel Rope Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Steel Rope Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Steel Rope Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Steel Rope Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexible Stee
