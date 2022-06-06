Brain Monitoring Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The use of brain monitoring systems has skyrocketed over the past decades. Brain monitoring systems has helped brain to gain insights of function, modulation, and pathology of the brain. The growing number of life threatening brain related neurological diseases and brain trauma injuries have led to a significant increase in the usage for EEG standard and MRI systems for brain monitoring across hospitals and clinics and other healthcare facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brain Monitoring Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Brain Monitoring Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brain Monitoring Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brain Monitoring Systems include Nihon Kohden, Medtronic, Natus Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Compumedics, Hitachi and CAS Medical Systems (Edwards Lifesciences), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brain Monitoring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CT
MRI
EEG
MEG
fNIRS
Others
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Laboratory
Others
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brain Monitoring Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brain Monitoring Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brain Monitoring Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Brain Monitoring Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nihon Kohden
Medtronic
Natus Medical
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
GE Healthcare
Compumedics
Hitachi
CAS Medical Systems (Edwards Lifesciences)
Neurosoft
Ricoh
EBNeuro (Esaote)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brain Monitoring Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brain Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brain Monitoring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brain Monitoring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brain Monitoring Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brain Monitoring Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brain Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brain Monitoring Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brain Monitoring Systems Companies
4 S
