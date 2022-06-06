Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The report is about pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization market analysis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contract Manufacturing Organization Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Big Bio/Pharma Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contract Manufacturing Organization Services include Catalent, Patheon, Baxter, AbbVie, Lonza, Pfizer, Lonza, Evonik Degussa and Royal DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contract Manufacturing Organization Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Big Bio/Pharma Type

Small/Med Bio/Pharma Type

Virtual/Emerging Type

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral Products

Injectable Products

Spays Products

Others

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Catalent

Patheon

Baxter

AbbVie

Lonza

Pfizer

Evonik Degussa

Royal DSM

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva

Aenova

Famar

Vetter

Almac

Delpharm

Siegfried

Corden

Recipharm

Aesica

Nipro

Daito

Teva API

Esteve Quimica

Euticals

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Divis Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contract Manufacturing Organiz

