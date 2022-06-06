Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The report is about pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization market analysis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contract Manufacturing Organization Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Big Bio/Pharma Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contract Manufacturing Organization Services include Catalent, Patheon, Baxter, AbbVie, Lonza, Pfizer, Evonik Degussa and Royal DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contract Manufacturing Organization Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Big Bio/Pharma Type
Small/Med Bio/Pharma Type
Virtual/Emerging Type
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oral Products
Injectable Products
Spays Products
Others
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Catalent
Patheon
Baxter
AbbVie
Lonza
Pfizer
Lonza
Evonik Degussa
Royal DSM
Boehringer Ingelheim
Fareva
Aenova
Famar
Vetter
Almac
Delpharm
Siegfried
Corden
Recipharm
Aesica
Nipro
Daito
Teva API
Esteve Quimica
Euticals
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceuticals
Aurobindo Pharma
Divis Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contract Manufacturing Organiz
