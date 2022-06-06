Premium Headphones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Premium Headphones have some properties such as noise-cancellation, wireless, Bluetooth etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Headphones in global, including the following market information:
Global Premium Headphones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Premium Headphones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Premium Headphones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premium Headphones market was valued at 9423.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-Ear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premium Headphones include Sony, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Shure, Grado, Bose, AKG and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premium Headphones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premium Headphones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Headphones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In-Ear Type
On-Ear Type
Over-Ear Type
Global Premium Headphones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Headphones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Exclusive Shop
Online Sales
Others
Global Premium Headphones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Headphones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premium Headphones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premium Headphones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Premium Headphones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Premium Headphones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sony
Sennheiser
Audio-Technica
Beyerdynamic
Shure
Grado
Bose
AKG
Panasonic
Philips
Jabra
V-Moda
Beats
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premium Headphones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premium Headphones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premium Headphones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premium Headphones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premium Headphones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Premium Headphones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premium Headphones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premium Headphones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premium Headphones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Premium Headphones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Premium Headphones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premium Headphones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Premium Headphones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Headphones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premium Headphones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Headphones Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Premium Headphones Market Siz
