Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plug Flow (PF)
Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)
Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)
Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)
Others
Segment by Application
Municipal
Industrial
Others
By Company
Xylem
Pentair
Evoqua Water Technologies
Aquatech International
SUEZ
Ecolab
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Toshiba Water Solutions
Veolia
Ecologix Entertainment Systems
Parkson Corporation
Lenntech B.V.
H2O Innovation
Smith and Loveless
Samco Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plug Flow (PF)
1.2.3 Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)
1.2.4 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
1.2.5 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)
1.2.6 Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)
1.2.7 Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production
2.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
