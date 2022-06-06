Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Band between 30 GHz and 57 GHz
Band between 57 GHz and 96 GHz
Band between 96 GHz and 300 GHz
Segment by Application
Telecommunications
Military and Defense
Automotive and Transport
Healthcare
Electronics and Semiconductor
Security
Others
By Company
Aviat Networks
Siklu Communication
E-band Communications
Sage Millimeter
Bridgewave Communications
Farran Technology
Lightpointe Communications
Smiths Interconnect
NEC Corporation
QuinStar Technology
Trex Enterprises Corporation
Texas Instruments
Mistral Solutions
Qualcomm
Keysight Technologies
Radio Gigabit
Virginia Diodes
MediaTek
NOVELIC
Pulsar Process Management
Infineon Technologies AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Band between 30 GHz and 57 GHz
1.2.3 Band between 57 GHz and 96 GHz
1.2.4 Band between 96 GHz and 300 GHz
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunications
1.3.3 Military and Defense
1.3.4 Automotive and Transport
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Electronics and Semiconductor
1.3.7 Security
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Production
2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Millimeter Wave Sensors and Modules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Millimeter
