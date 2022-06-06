Uncategorized

Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Business-to-business E-commerce market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Science

Healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationary

Automotive

Others

By Company

Amazon

eBay

Flipkart

IndiaMART InterMESH

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

eWorldTrade

KellySearch

KOMPASS

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Supplier-oriented
1.2.3 Buyer-oriented
1.2.4 Intermediary-oriented
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial and Science
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Beauty and Personal Care
1.3.6 Books and Stationary
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Business-to-business E-commerce Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Business-to-business E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Industry Trends
2.3.2 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Drivers
2.3.3 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Challenges
2.3.4 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Play

 

