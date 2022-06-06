Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rare Disease Genetic Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Disease Genetic Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Array Technology
PCR-based Testing
Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Sanger Sequencing
Karyotyping
Others
Segment by Application
Research Laboratories and CROs
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
By Company
Quest Diagnostics
Centogene
Invitae Corporation
3billion
Arup Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
Strand Life Sciences
Ambry Genetics
Perkin Elmer
Macrogen
Baylor Genetics
Color Genomics
Preventiongenetics
Progenity
Coopersurgical
Fulgent Genetics
Myriad Genetics
LabCorp
Opko Health
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
1.2.3 Array Technology
1.2.4 PCR-based Testing
1.2.5 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
1.2.6 Sanger Sequencing
1.2.7 Karyotyping
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Research Laboratories and CROs
1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.4 Hospitals and Clinics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Restraints
