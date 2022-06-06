Global Personal Protective Textile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Personal Protective Textile market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Protective Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heat and Flame Resistant
Chemical Protection
Electrical Protection
Ballistic Protection
Others
Segment by Application
Firefighting
Manufacturing
Chemical and Oil and Gas
Medical and Pharma
Others
By Company
Royal Ten Cate NV
DuPont
W. L. Gore and Associates
Kusumgar Corporates
Argar S.r.l.
PBI Performance Products
Schoeller Textil AG
Teijin
Madhuram Fabrics
Marina Textil
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Protective Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heat and Flame Resistant
1.2.3 Chemical Protection
1.2.4 Electrical Protection
1.2.5 Ballistic Protection
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Protective Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Firefighting
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Chemical and Oil and Gas
1.3.5 Medical and Pharma
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Personal Protective Textile Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Personal Protective Textile Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Personal Protective Textile Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Personal Protective Textile Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Personal Protective Textile Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Personal Protective Textile Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Personal Protective Textile Industry Trends
2.3.2 Personal Protective Textile Market Drivers
2.3.3 Personal Protective Textile Market Challenges
2.3.4 Personal Protective Textile Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Personal Protective Texti
