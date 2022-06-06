Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Automation and Control Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Automation and Control Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Processing
Pulp and Paper Manufacture
Power Generation
Oil and Gas
Telecommunications
Others
By Company
ABB
Emerson Electric
Honeywell International
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
OMRON Corporation
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
1.2.3 Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
1.2.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Processing
1.3.3 Pulp and Paper Manufacture
1.3.4 Power Generation
1.3.5 Oil and Gas
1.3.6 Telecommunications
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Industry Trends
2.3.2 Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Drivers
