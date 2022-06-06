Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Vehicles Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicles Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
MMA
Cyanoacrylate
Others
Segment by Application
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Others
By Company
Henkel
Sika AG
H.B. Fuller
3M
DuPont
Lord Corporation
Ashland
Bostik
Jowat SE
Parker Hannifin Corp
PPG Industries
Permabond
Wacker Chemie AG
L and L Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Vehicles Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Acrylic
1.2.5 MMA
1.2.6 Cyanoacrylate
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
1.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
