Insights on the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services. This report focuses on global and United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359810/commercial-real-estate-brokerage-services

Breakup by Type

Sales

Leasing

Others

Breakup by Application

Offices

Industrial and Logistics

Retail

Multifamily

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

CBRE Group

Christie’s International Real Estate

Cushman and Wakefield

Jones Lang LaSalle

Newmark and Company Real Estate

Colliers International Group

Savills

Mitsui Fudosan

Voit Real Estate Services

Kidder Mathews

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesCommercial Real Estate Brokerage Services performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theCommercial Real Estate Brokerage Services type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesCommercial Real Estate Brokerage Services and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services by Type

2.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sales

2.1.2 Leasing

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services by Application

3.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offices

3.1.2 Industrial and Logistics

3.1.3 Retail

3.1.4 Multifamily

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Headquarters, Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Companies Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CBRE Group

7.1.1 CBRE Group Company Details

7.1.2 CBRE Group Business Overview

7.1.3 CBRE Group Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.1.4 CBRE Group Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 CBRE Group Recent Development

7.2 Christie’s International Real Estate

7.2.1 Christie’s International Real Estate Company Details

7.2.2 Christie’s International Real Estate Business Overview

7.2.3 Christie’s International Real Estate Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.2.4 Christie’s International Real Estate Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Christie’s International Real Estate Recent Development

7.3 Cushman and Wakefield

7.3.1 Cushman and Wakefield Company Details

7.3.2 Cushman and Wakefield Business Overview

7.3.3 Cushman and Wakefield Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.3.4 Cushman and Wakefield Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cushman and Wakefield Recent Development

7.4 Jones Lang LaSalle

7.4.1 Jones Lang LaSalle Company Details

7.4.2 Jones Lang LaSalle Business Overview

7.4.3 Jones Lang LaSalle Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.4.4 Jones Lang LaSalle Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Jones Lang LaSalle Recent Development

7.5 Newmark and Company Real Estate

7.5.1 Newmark and Company Real Estate Company Details

7.5.2 Newmark and Company Real Estate Business Overview

7.5.3 Newmark and Company Real Estate Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.5.4 Newmark and Company Real Estate Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Newmark and Company Real Estate Recent Development

7.6 Colliers International Group

7.6.1 Colliers International Group Company Details

7.6.2 Colliers International Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Colliers International Group Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.6.4 Colliers International Group Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Colliers International Group Recent Development

7.7 Savills

7.7.1 Savills Company Details

7.7.2 Savills Business Overview

7.7.3 Savills Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.7.4 Savills Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Savills Recent Development

7.8 Mitsui Fudosan

7.8.1 Mitsui Fudosan Company Details

7.8.2 Mitsui Fudosan Business Overview

7.8.3 Mitsui Fudosan Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.8.4 Mitsui Fudosan Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Mitsui Fudosan Recent Development

7.9 Voit Real Estate Services

7.9.1 Voit Real Estate Services Company Details

7.9.2 Voit Real Estate Services Business Overview

7.9.3 Voit Real Estate Services Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.9.4 Voit Real Estate Services Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Voit Real Estate Services Recent Development

7.10 Kidder Mathews

7.10.1 Kidder Mathews Company Details

7.10.2 Kidder Mathews Business Overview

7.10.3 Kidder Mathews Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Introduction

7.10.4 Kidder Mathews Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Kidder Mathews Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Receive Free Sample, Charts, Tables or Full Report, Please enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359810/commercial-real-estate-brokerage-services

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States