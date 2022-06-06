Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Diesel Powered

Petrol Powered

Hybrid Power Supply

Powered by Renewable Energy

Others

Segment by Application

National Defense

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

OceanAlpha

Saildrone

HydroSurv

ST Engineering

SeaTrac

L3Harris

Embention

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Marine

CHC Navigation

Seafloor

Milanion

Hydronalix

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Product Introduction

1.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Industry Trends

1.5.2 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Drivers

1.5.3 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Challenges

1.5.4 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Diesel Powered

2.1.2 Petrol Powered

2.1.3 Hybrid Power Supply

2.1.4 Powered by Renewable Energy

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 National Defense

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） in 2021

4.2.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OceanAlpha

7.1.1 OceanAlpha Corporation Information

7.1.2 OceanAlpha Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 OceanAlpha Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 OceanAlpha Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.1.5 OceanAlpha Recent Development

7.2 Saildrone

7.2.1 Saildrone Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saildrone Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Saildrone Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saildrone Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.2.5 Saildrone Recent Development

7.3 HydroSurv

7.3.1 HydroSurv Corporation Information

7.3.2 HydroSurv Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 HydroSurv Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 HydroSurv Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.3.5 HydroSurv Recent Development

7.4 ST Engineering

7.4.1 ST Engineering Corporation Information

7.4.2 ST Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ST Engineering Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ST Engineering Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.4.5 ST Engineering Recent Development

7.5 SeaTrac

7.5.1 SeaTrac Corporation Information

7.5.2 SeaTrac Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SeaTrac Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SeaTrac Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.5.5 SeaTrac Recent Development

7.6 L3Harris

7.6.1 L3Harris Corporation Information

7.6.2 L3Harris Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 L3Harris Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 L3Harris Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.6.5 L3Harris Recent Development

7.7 Embention

7.7.1 Embention Corporation Information

7.7.2 Embention Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Embention Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Embention Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.7.5 Embention Recent Development

7.8 Kongsberg Maritime

7.8.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kongsberg Maritime Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kongsberg Maritime Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kongsberg Maritime Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.8.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

7.9 Teledyne Marine

7.9.1 Teledyne Marine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Teledyne Marine Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Teledyne Marine Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Teledyne Marine Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.9.5 Teledyne Marine Recent Development

7.10 CHC Navigation

7.10.1 CHC Navigation Corporation Information

7.10.2 CHC Navigation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CHC Navigation Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CHC Navigation Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.10.5 CHC Navigation Recent Development

7.11 Seafloor

7.11.1 Seafloor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Seafloor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Seafloor Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Seafloor Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Products Offered

7.11.5 Seafloor Recent Development

7.12 Milanion

7.12.1 Milanion Corporation Information

7.12.2 Milanion Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Milanion Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Milanion Products Offered

7.12.5 Milanion Recent Development

7.13 Hydronalix

7.13.1 Hydronalix Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hydronalix Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hydronalix Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hydronalix Products Offered

7.13.5 Hydronalix Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Distributors

8.3 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Production Mode & Process

8.4 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Sales Channels

8.4.2 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Distributors

8.5 Uncrewed Surface Vehicle（USV） Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

