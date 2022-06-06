Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Segment by Type

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Segment by Application

Machinery

Automotive

3C

Others

The report on the Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Quaker Houghton

Exxon Mobil

Fuchs Petrolub SE

BP (Castrol)

Yushiro Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Cimcool Industrial Products

ENEOS Corporation

Petrofer

SINOPEC

Blaser Swisslube

Indian Oil Corporation

TotalEnergies

Valvoline Inc.

Cosmo Oil Lubricants

The Lubrizol Corporation

Chevron

Talent Biological Engineering

LUKOIL

Mecom Industries

Master Fluid Solutions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Daido Chemical Industry

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

APAR

Nikko Sangyo

Runkang

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Quaker Houghton

7.1.1 Quaker Houghton Corporation Information

7.1.2 Quaker Houghton Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Quaker Houghton Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Quaker Houghton Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.1.5 Quaker Houghton Recent Development

7.2 Exxon Mobil

7.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

7.2.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Exxon Mobil Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Exxon Mobil Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.2.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

7.3 Fuchs Petrolub SE

7.3.1 Fuchs Petrolub SE Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fuchs Petrolub SE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fuchs Petrolub SE Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fuchs Petrolub SE Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.3.5 Fuchs Petrolub SE Recent Development

7.4 BP (Castrol)

7.4.1 BP (Castrol) Corporation Information

7.4.2 BP (Castrol) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BP (Castrol) Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BP (Castrol) Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.4.5 BP (Castrol) Recent Development

7.5 Yushiro Chemical

7.5.1 Yushiro Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yushiro Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Yushiro Chemical Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Yushiro Chemical Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.5.5 Yushiro Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Idemitsu Kosan

7.6.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

7.6.2 Idemitsu Kosan Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Idemitsu Kosan Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Idemitsu Kosan Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.6.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

7.7 Cimcool Industrial Products

7.7.1 Cimcool Industrial Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cimcool Industrial Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cimcool Industrial Products Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cimcool Industrial Products Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.7.5 Cimcool Industrial Products Recent Development

7.8 ENEOS Corporation

7.8.1 ENEOS Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 ENEOS Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ENEOS Corporation Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ENEOS Corporation Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.8.5 ENEOS Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Petrofer

7.9.1 Petrofer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Petrofer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Petrofer Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Petrofer Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.9.5 Petrofer Recent Development

7.10 SINOPEC

7.10.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

7.10.2 SINOPEC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SINOPEC Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SINOPEC Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.10.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

7.11 Blaser Swisslube

7.11.1 Blaser Swisslube Corporation Information

7.11.2 Blaser Swisslube Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Blaser Swisslube Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Blaser Swisslube Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Products Offered

7.11.5 Blaser Swisslube Recent Development

7.12 Indian Oil Corporation

7.12.1 Indian Oil Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Indian Oil Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Indian Oil Corporation Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Indian Oil Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Indian Oil Corporation Recent Development

7.13 TotalEnergies

7.13.1 TotalEnergies Corporation Information

7.13.2 TotalEnergies Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TotalEnergies Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TotalEnergies Products Offered

7.13.5 TotalEnergies Recent Development

7.14 Valvoline Inc.

7.14.1 Valvoline Inc. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Valvoline Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Valvoline Inc. Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Valvoline Inc. Products Offered

7.14.5 Valvoline Inc. Recent Development

7.15 Cosmo Oil Lubricants

7.15.1 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Products Offered

7.15.5 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Recent Development

7.16 The Lubrizol Corporation

7.16.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

7.17 Chevron

7.17.1 Chevron Corporation Information

7.17.2 Chevron Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Chevron Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Chevron Products Offered

7.17.5 Chevron Recent Development

7.18 Talent Biological Engineering

7.18.1 Talent Biological Engineering Corporation Information

7.18.2 Talent Biological Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Talent Biological Engineering Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Talent Biological Engineering Products Offered

7.18.5 Talent Biological Engineering Recent Development

7.19 LUKOIL

7.19.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information

7.19.2 LUKOIL Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 LUKOIL Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 LUKOIL Products Offered

7.19.5 LUKOIL Recent Development

7.20 Mecom Industries

7.20.1 Mecom Industries Corporation Information

7.20.2 Mecom Industries Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Mecom Industries Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Mecom Industries Products Offered

7.20.5 Mecom Industries Recent Development

7.21 Master Fluid Solutions

7.21.1 Master Fluid Solutions Corporation Information

7.21.2 Master Fluid Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Master Fluid Solutions Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Master Fluid Solutions Products Offered

7.21.5 Master Fluid Solutions Recent Development

7.22 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

7.22.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Products Offered

7.22.5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

7.23 Daido Chemical Industry

7.23.1 Daido Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.23.2 Daido Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Daido Chemical Industry Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Daido Chemical Industry Products Offered

7.23.5 Daido Chemical Industry Recent Development

7.24 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

7.24.1 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Corporation Information

7.24.2 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Products Offered

7.24.5 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Recent Development

7.25 APAR

7.25.1 APAR Corporation Information

7.25.2 APAR Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 APAR Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 APAR Products Offered

7.25.5 APAR Recent Development

7.26 Nikko Sangyo

7.26.1 Nikko Sangyo Corporation Information

7.26.2 Nikko Sangyo Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Nikko Sangyo Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Nikko Sangyo Products Offered

7.26.5 Nikko Sangyo Recent Development

7.27 Runkang

7.27.1 Runkang Corporation Information

7.27.2 Runkang Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Runkang Industrial Metalworking Cutting Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Runkang Products Offered

7.27.5 Runkang Recent Development

