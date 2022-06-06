Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

S-Lay Installation

J-Lay Installation

Drag-In Installation

Segment by Application

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Water Transport

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC

LARSEN & TOUBRO

GPP Construction Equipment Corp.

Ramboll

NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Seatronics

Seatools

TechnipFMC

Magnumflo

MR Vision

OMS

IPEC

Hydra

IK

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services by Type

2.1 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 S-Lay Installation

2.1.2 J-Lay Installation

2.1.3 Drag-In Installation

2.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services by Application

3.1 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Crude Oil Transmission

3.1.2 Natural Gas Transmission

3.1.3 Water Transport

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Headquarters, Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Companies Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC

7.1.1 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC Company Details

7.1.2 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC Business Overview

7.1.3 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.1.4 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC Recent Development

7.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO

7.2.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Company Details

7.2.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Business Overview

7.2.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.2.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

7.3 GPP Construction Equipment Corp.

7.3.1 GPP Construction Equipment Corp. Company Details

7.3.2 GPP Construction Equipment Corp. Business Overview

7.3.3 GPP Construction Equipment Corp. Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.3.4 GPP Construction Equipment Corp. Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GPP Construction Equipment Corp. Recent Development

7.4 Ramboll

7.4.1 Ramboll Company Details

7.4.2 Ramboll Business Overview

7.4.3 Ramboll Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.4.4 Ramboll Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Ramboll Recent Development

7.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

7.5.1 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Company Details

7.5.2 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Business Overview

7.5.3 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.5.4 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Recent Development

7.6 Seatronics

7.6.1 Seatronics Company Details

7.6.2 Seatronics Business Overview

7.6.3 Seatronics Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.6.4 Seatronics Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Seatronics Recent Development

7.7 Seatools

7.7.1 Seatools Company Details

7.7.2 Seatools Business Overview

7.7.3 Seatools Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.7.4 Seatools Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Seatools Recent Development

7.8 TechnipFMC

7.8.1 TechnipFMC Company Details

7.8.2 TechnipFMC Business Overview

7.8.3 TechnipFMC Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.8.4 TechnipFMC Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development

7.9 Magnumflo

7.9.1 Magnumflo Company Details

7.9.2 Magnumflo Business Overview

7.9.3 Magnumflo Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.9.4 Magnumflo Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Magnumflo Recent Development

7.10 MR Vision

7.10.1 MR Vision Company Details

7.10.2 MR Vision Business Overview

7.10.3 MR Vision Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.10.4 MR Vision Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MR Vision Recent Development

7.11 OMS

7.11.1 OMS Company Details

7.11.2 OMS Business Overview

7.11.3 OMS Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.11.4 OMS Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 OMS Recent Development

7.12 IPEC

7.12.1 IPEC Company Details

7.12.2 IPEC Business Overview

7.12.3 IPEC Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.12.4 IPEC Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 IPEC Recent Development

7.13 Hydra

7.13.1 Hydra Company Details

7.13.2 Hydra Business Overview

7.13.3 Hydra Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.13.4 Hydra Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Hydra Recent Development

7.14 IK

7.14.1 IK Company Details

7.14.2 IK Business Overview

7.14.3 IK Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Introduction

7.14.4 IK Revenue in Subsea Pipeline Engineering Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 IK Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

