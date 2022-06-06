Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Insecticide
Fungicide
Herbicide
Others
Segment by Application
Soil Treatment
Foliar Spray
Others
By Company
Syngenta AG
Dow AgroSciences
The Andersons
Idemitsu Kosan
FMC Corporation
Evans Turf Supplies
Epicore BioNetworks
Pure AG
Eco Sustainable Solutions
Sharda USA
Martenson Turf Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insecticide
1.2.3 Fungicide
1.2.4 Herbicide
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Soil Treatment
1.3.3 Foliar Spray
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Production
2.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Turf and Ornamental Grass Protection
