Offshore Drilling Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Offshore Drilling Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Drilling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Offshore Drilling Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359532/offshore-drilling-services

Segment by Type

Detailed Engineering

Project Management

Manufacturing

Installation and Commissioning

Life-of-Field Services

High-Pressure Control Solutions

Others

Segment by Application

Shallow Sea Area

Offshore Area

Far Sea Area

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Schlumberger

Transocean

Fluor Corporation

Halliburton

EnscoRowan

Noble Corporation

Baker Hughes

Rowan Companies

Seadrill

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Valaris

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Offshore Drilling Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Offshore Drilling Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore Drilling Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore Drilling Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore Drilling Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Offshore Drilling Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Drilling Services Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Offshore Drilling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Drilling Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Drilling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Offshore Drilling Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Offshore Drilling Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Offshore Drilling Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Offshore Drilling Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Offshore Drilling Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Offshore Drilling Services by Type

2.1 Offshore Drilling Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Detailed Engineering

2.1.2 Project Management

2.1.3 Manufacturing

2.1.4 Installation and Commissioning

2.1.5 Life-of-Field Services

2.1.6 High-Pressure Control Solutions

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Offshore Drilling Services by Application

3.1 Offshore Drilling Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shallow Sea Area

3.1.2 Offshore Area

3.1.3 Far Sea Area

3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Offshore Drilling Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Offshore Drilling Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Offshore Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Offshore Drilling Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Services Headquarters, Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Companies Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Offshore Drilling Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Offshore Drilling Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Offshore Drilling Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

7.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.2 Transocean

7.2.1 Transocean Company Details

7.2.2 Transocean Business Overview

7.2.3 Transocean Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.2.4 Transocean Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Transocean Recent Development

7.3 Fluor Corporation

7.3.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 Fluor Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Fluor Corporation Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.3.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Halliburton

7.4.1 Halliburton Company Details

7.4.2 Halliburton Business Overview

7.4.3 Halliburton Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.4.4 Halliburton Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Halliburton Recent Development

7.5 EnscoRowan

7.5.1 EnscoRowan Company Details

7.5.2 EnscoRowan Business Overview

7.5.3 EnscoRowan Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.5.4 EnscoRowan Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 EnscoRowan Recent Development

7.6 Noble Corporation

7.6.1 Noble Corporation Company Details

7.6.2 Noble Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Noble Corporation Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.6.4 Noble Corporation Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Noble Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Baker Hughes

7.7.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

7.7.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

7.7.3 Baker Hughes Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.7.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.8 Rowan Companies

7.8.1 Rowan Companies Company Details

7.8.2 Rowan Companies Business Overview

7.8.3 Rowan Companies Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.8.4 Rowan Companies Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Rowan Companies Recent Development

7.9 Seadrill

7.9.1 Seadrill Company Details

7.9.2 Seadrill Business Overview

7.9.3 Seadrill Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.9.4 Seadrill Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Seadrill Recent Development

7.10 Diamond Offshore Drilling

7.10.1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Details

7.10.2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Business Overview

7.10.3 Diamond Offshore Drilling Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.10.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Recent Development

7.11 Valaris

7.11.1 Valaris Company Details

7.11.2 Valaris Business Overview

7.11.3 Valaris Offshore Drilling Services Introduction

7.11.4 Valaris Revenue in Offshore Drilling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Valaris Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359532/offshore-drilling-services

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States