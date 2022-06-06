Global Comic Book Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Comic Book market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Comic Book market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Comic Book market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12900 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 23110 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Physical Comic Book accounting for % of the Comic Book global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Retail Store was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Comic Book Scope and Market Size

Comic Book market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Comic Book market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Comic Book market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163011/comic-book

Segment by Type

Physical Comic Book

Digital Comic Book

Segment by Application

Retail Store

Bookstore

Online Sales

By Company

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Shueisha

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L’Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon (Contents First)

Kakao Page

Naver Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Comic Bookcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Comic Book Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Comic Book Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Comic Book Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Comic Book Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Comic Book Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Comic Book in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Comic Book Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Comic Book Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Comic Book Industry Trends

1.4.2 Comic Book Market Drivers

1.4.3 Comic Book Market Challenges

1.4.4 Comic Book Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Comic Book by Type

2.1 Comic Book Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Physical Comic Book

2.1.2 Digital Comic Book

2.2 Global Comic Book Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Comic Book Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Comic Book Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Comic Book Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Comic Book by Application

3.1 Comic Book Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Retail Store

3.1.2 Bookstore

3.1.3 Online Sales

3.2 Global Comic Book Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Comic Book Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Comic Book Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Comic Book Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Comic Book Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Comic Book Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Comic Book Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Comic Book Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Comic Book Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Comic Book Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Comic Book in 2021

4.2.3 Global Comic Book Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Comic Book Headquarters, Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Comic Book Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Comic Book Companies Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Comic Book Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Comic Book Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Comic Book Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Comic Book Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Walt Disney Company

7.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

7.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview

7.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Comic Book Introduction

7.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

7.2 Warner Bros

7.2.1 Warner Bros Company Details

7.2.2 Warner Bros Business Overview

7.2.3 Warner Bros Comic Book Introduction

7.2.4 Warner Bros Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Warner Bros Recent Development

7.3 Image Comics

7.3.1 Image Comics Company Details

7.3.2 Image Comics Business Overview

7.3.3 Image Comics Comic Book Introduction

7.3.4 Image Comics Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Image Comics Recent Development

7.4 IDW Publishing

7.4.1 IDW Publishing Company Details

7.4.2 IDW Publishing Business Overview

7.4.3 IDW Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.4.4 IDW Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IDW Publishing Recent Development

7.5 Boom! Studios

7.5.1 Boom! Studios Company Details

7.5.2 Boom! Studios Business Overview

7.5.3 Boom! Studios Comic Book Introduction

7.5.4 Boom! Studios Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Boom! Studios Recent Development

7.6 Shueisha

7.6.1 Shueisha Company Details

7.6.2 Shueisha Business Overview

7.6.3 Shueisha Comic Book Introduction

7.6.4 Shueisha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Shueisha Recent Development

7.7 Shogakukan

7.7.1 Shogakukan Company Details

7.7.2 Shogakukan Business Overview

7.7.3 Shogakukan Comic Book Introduction

7.7.4 Shogakukan Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Shogakukan Recent Development

7.8 Kodansha

7.8.1 Kodansha Company Details

7.8.2 Kodansha Business Overview

7.8.3 Kodansha Comic Book Introduction

7.8.4 Kodansha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kodansha Recent Development

7.9 Kadokawa Future Publishing

7.9.1 Kadokawa Future Publishing Company Details

7.9.2 Kadokawa Future Publishing Business Overview

7.9.3 Kadokawa Future Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.9.4 Kadokawa Future Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Kadokawa Future Publishing Recent Development

7.10 Hakusensha

7.10.1 Hakusensha Company Details

7.10.2 Hakusensha Business Overview

7.10.3 Hakusensha Comic Book Introduction

7.10.4 Hakusensha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Hakusensha Recent Development

7.11 Akita Shoten

7.11.1 Akita Shoten Company Details

7.11.2 Akita Shoten Business Overview

7.11.3 Akita Shoten Comic Book Introduction

7.11.4 Akita Shoten Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Akita Shoten Recent Development

7.12 Futabasha

7.12.1 Futabasha Company Details

7.12.2 Futabasha Business Overview

7.12.3 Futabasha Comic Book Introduction

7.12.4 Futabasha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Futabasha Recent Development

7.13 BAMBOO

7.13.1 BAMBOO Company Details

7.13.2 BAMBOO Business Overview

7.13.3 BAMBOO Comic Book Introduction

7.13.4 BAMBOO Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 BAMBOO Recent Development

7.14 Casterman

7.14.1 Casterman Company Details

7.14.2 Casterman Business Overview

7.14.3 Casterman Comic Book Introduction

7.14.4 Casterman Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Casterman Recent Development

7.15 Cinebook

7.15.1 Cinebook Company Details

7.15.2 Cinebook Business Overview

7.15.3 Cinebook Comic Book Introduction

7.15.4 Cinebook Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Cinebook Recent Development

7.16 Dargaud

7.16.1 Dargaud Company Details

7.16.2 Dargaud Business Overview

7.16.3 Dargaud Comic Book Introduction

7.16.4 Dargaud Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Dargaud Recent Development

7.17 Delcourt

7.17.1 Delcourt Company Details

7.17.2 Delcourt Business Overview

7.17.3 Delcourt Comic Book Introduction

7.17.4 Delcourt Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Delcourt Recent Development

7.18 Dupuis

7.18.1 Dupuis Company Details

7.18.2 Dupuis Business Overview

7.18.3 Dupuis Comic Book Introduction

7.18.4 Dupuis Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Dupuis Recent Development

7.19 BAO Publishing

7.19.1 BAO Publishing Company Details

7.19.2 BAO Publishing Business Overview

7.19.3 BAO Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.19.4 BAO Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 BAO Publishing Recent Development

7.20 Glenat

7.20.1 Glenat Company Details

7.20.2 Glenat Business Overview

7.20.3 Glenat Comic Book Introduction

7.20.4 Glenat Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Glenat Recent Development

7.21 Humanoids

7.21.1 Humanoids Company Details

7.21.2 Humanoids Business Overview

7.21.3 Humanoids Comic Book Introduction

7.21.4 Humanoids Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Humanoids Recent Development

7.22 L’Association

7.22.1 L’Association Company Details

7.22.2 L’Association Business Overview

7.22.3 L’Association Comic Book Introduction

7.22.4 L’Association Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 L’Association Recent Development

7.23 Le Lombard

7.23.1 Le Lombard Company Details

7.23.2 Le Lombard Business Overview

7.23.3 Le Lombard Comic Book Introduction

7.23.4 Le Lombard Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Le Lombard Recent Development

7.24 Soleil

7.24.1 Soleil Company Details

7.24.2 Soleil Business Overview

7.24.3 Soleil Comic Book Introduction

7.24.4 Soleil Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Soleil Recent Development

7.25 Lezhin Entertainment

7.25.1 Lezhin Entertainment Company Details

7.25.2 Lezhin Entertainment Business Overview

7.25.3 Lezhin Entertainment Comic Book Introduction

7.25.4 Lezhin Entertainment Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Lezhin Entertainment Recent Development

7.26 Tappytoon (Contents First)

7.26.1 Tappytoon (Contents First) Company Details

7.26.2 Tappytoon (Contents First) Business Overview

7.26.3 Tappytoon (Contents First) Comic Book Introduction

7.26.4 Tappytoon (Contents First) Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Tappytoon (Contents First) Recent Development

7.27 Kakao Page

7.27.1 Kakao Page Company Details

7.27.2 Kakao Page Business Overview

7.27.3 Kakao Page Comic Book Introduction

7.27.4 Kakao Page Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Kakao Page Recent Development

7.28 Naver Corporation

7.28.1 Naver Corporation Company Details

7.28.2 Naver Corporation Business Overview

7.28.3 Naver Corporation Comic Book Introduction

7.28.4 Naver Corporation Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Naver Corporation Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163011/comic-book

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States