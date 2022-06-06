Warehouse Management Platform Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Warehouse Management Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Warehouse Management Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Warehouse Management Platform market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

On Premises

Cloud

Segment by Application

Automobile

Food

Third Party Logistics

Electronic

Metal

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Flowspace

SAP

STORD

ORACLE

infor

Flexe

jda

Manhattan Associates

MAVES

FISHBOWL

SphereWMS

Logiwa

Generix

Cin7

Finale Inventory

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Warehouse Management Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Warehouse Management Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Warehouse Management Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Warehouse Management Platform with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Warehouse Management Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Warehouse Management Platform companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Warehouse Management Platform Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Warehouse Management Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Warehouse Management Platform in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Warehouse Management Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Warehouse Management Platform Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Warehouse Management Platform Industry Trends

1.4.2 Warehouse Management Platform Market Drivers

1.4.3 Warehouse Management Platform Market Challenges

1.4.4 Warehouse Management Platform Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Warehouse Management Platform by Type

2.1 Warehouse Management Platform Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 On Premises

2.1.2 Cloud

2.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Warehouse Management Platform by Application

3.1 Warehouse Management Platform Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automobile

3.1.2 Food

3.1.3 Third Party Logistics

3.1.4 Electronic

3.1.5 Metal

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Warehouse Management Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Warehouse Management Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Warehouse Management Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Warehouse Management Platform in 2021

4.2.3 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Warehouse Management Platform Headquarters, Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Warehouse Management Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Companies Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Warehouse Management Platform Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Warehouse Management Platform Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Warehouse Management Platform Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Warehouse Management Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Warehouse Management Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Warehouse Management Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Management Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Management Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Warehouse Management Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Warehouse Management Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Warehouse Management Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Warehouse Management Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Management Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Management Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Flowspace

7.1.1 Flowspace Company Details

7.1.2 Flowspace Business Overview

7.1.3 Flowspace Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.1.4 Flowspace Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Flowspace Recent Development

7.2 SAP

7.2.1 SAP Company Details

7.2.2 SAP Business Overview

7.2.3 SAP Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.2.4 SAP Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 SAP Recent Development

7.3 STORD

7.3.1 STORD Company Details

7.3.2 STORD Business Overview

7.3.3 STORD Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.3.4 STORD Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 STORD Recent Development

7.4 ORACLE

7.4.1 ORACLE Company Details

7.4.2 ORACLE Business Overview

7.4.3 ORACLE Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.4.4 ORACLE Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 ORACLE Recent Development

7.5 infor

7.5.1 infor Company Details

7.5.2 infor Business Overview

7.5.3 infor Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.5.4 infor Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 infor Recent Development

7.6 Flexe

7.6.1 Flexe Company Details

7.6.2 Flexe Business Overview

7.6.3 Flexe Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Flexe Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Flexe Recent Development

7.7 jda

7.7.1 jda Company Details

7.7.2 jda Business Overview

7.7.3 jda Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.7.4 jda Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 jda Recent Development

7.8 Manhattan Associates

7.8.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

7.8.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

7.8.3 Manhattan Associates Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

7.9 MAVES

7.9.1 MAVES Company Details

7.9.2 MAVES Business Overview

7.9.3 MAVES Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.9.4 MAVES Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 MAVES Recent Development

7.10 FISHBOWL

7.10.1 FISHBOWL Company Details

7.10.2 FISHBOWL Business Overview

7.10.3 FISHBOWL Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.10.4 FISHBOWL Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 FISHBOWL Recent Development

7.11 SphereWMS

7.11.1 SphereWMS Company Details

7.11.2 SphereWMS Business Overview

7.11.3 SphereWMS Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.11.4 SphereWMS Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 SphereWMS Recent Development

7.12 Logiwa

7.12.1 Logiwa Company Details

7.12.2 Logiwa Business Overview

7.12.3 Logiwa Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.12.4 Logiwa Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Logiwa Recent Development

7.13 Generix

7.13.1 Generix Company Details

7.13.2 Generix Business Overview

7.13.3 Generix Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.13.4 Generix Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Generix Recent Development

7.14 Cin7

7.14.1 Cin7 Company Details

7.14.2 Cin7 Business Overview

7.14.3 Cin7 Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.14.4 Cin7 Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Cin7 Recent Development

7.15 Finale Inventory

7.15.1 Finale Inventory Company Details

7.15.2 Finale Inventory Business Overview

7.15.3 Finale Inventory Warehouse Management Platform Introduction

7.15.4 Finale Inventory Revenue in Warehouse Management Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Finale Inventory Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

