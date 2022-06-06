Commercial Property Management Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Commercial Property Management market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Property Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Property Management market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Management of The Main Body Of Housing Construction

Management of House Equipment And Facilities

Environmental Sanitation And Greening Management

Security Management

Fire Management

Vehicle Road Management

Segment by Application

Apartments

Shopping Mall

Office Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CBRE

Colliers International

Winn

CIM

DAUM Commercial

JLL

The Elite Group

LBPM

Avison Young

Property Management Associates

Moss & Company

Stern Property Management

Cushman & Wakefield

SKY Properties, Inc

Newmark Knight Frank

Icon

Luxury

LoopNet

Nomadic Real Estate

Knight Frank

Gemadept

Hualian shares

Poly Property

Jinhe Property

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Commercial Property Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commercial Property Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Property Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Property Management with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Property Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Commercial Property Management companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Property Management Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Commercial Property Management Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Commercial Property Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Property Management in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Property Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Commercial Property Management Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Commercial Property Management Industry Trends

1.4.2 Commercial Property Management Market Drivers

1.4.3 Commercial Property Management Market Challenges

1.4.4 Commercial Property Management Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Commercial Property Management by Type

2.1 Commercial Property Management Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Management of The Main Body Of Housing Construction

2.1.2 Management of House Equipment And Facilities

2.1.3 Environmental Sanitation And Greening Management

2.1.4 Security Management

2.1.5 Fire Management

2.1.6 Vehicle Road Management

2.2 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Commercial Property Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Commercial Property Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Commercial Property Management by Application

3.1 Commercial Property Management Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Apartments

3.1.2 Shopping Mall

3.1.3 Office Building

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Commercial Property Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Commercial Property Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Commercial Property Management Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Commercial Property Management Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Property Management Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Commercial Property Management Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Commercial Property Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Commercial Property Management in 2021

4.2.3 Global Commercial Property Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Commercial Property Management Headquarters, Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Property Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Commercial Property Management Companies Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Commercial Property Management Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Commercial Property Management Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Commercial Property Management Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Commercial Property Management Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Property Management Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Property Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Property Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Property Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Property Management Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Property Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Property Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Property Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Property Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Property Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Property Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CBRE

7.1.1 CBRE Company Details

7.1.2 CBRE Business Overview

7.1.3 CBRE Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.1.4 CBRE Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 CBRE Recent Development

7.2 Colliers International

7.2.1 Colliers International Company Details

7.2.2 Colliers International Business Overview

7.2.3 Colliers International Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.2.4 Colliers International Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Colliers International Recent Development

7.3 Winn

7.3.1 Winn Company Details

7.3.2 Winn Business Overview

7.3.3 Winn Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.3.4 Winn Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Winn Recent Development

7.4 CIM

7.4.1 CIM Company Details

7.4.2 CIM Business Overview

7.4.3 CIM Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.4.4 CIM Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 CIM Recent Development

7.5 DAUM Commercial

7.5.1 DAUM Commercial Company Details

7.5.2 DAUM Commercial Business Overview

7.5.3 DAUM Commercial Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.5.4 DAUM Commercial Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 DAUM Commercial Recent Development

7.6 JLL

7.6.1 JLL Company Details

7.6.2 JLL Business Overview

7.6.3 JLL Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.6.4 JLL Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 JLL Recent Development

7.7 The Elite Group

7.7.1 The Elite Group Company Details

7.7.2 The Elite Group Business Overview

7.7.3 The Elite Group Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.7.4 The Elite Group Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 The Elite Group Recent Development

7.8 LBPM

7.8.1 LBPM Company Details

7.8.2 LBPM Business Overview

7.8.3 LBPM Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.8.4 LBPM Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 LBPM Recent Development

7.9 Avison Young

7.9.1 Avison Young Company Details

7.9.2 Avison Young Business Overview

7.9.3 Avison Young Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.9.4 Avison Young Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Avison Young Recent Development

7.10 Property Management Associates

7.10.1 Property Management Associates Company Details

7.10.2 Property Management Associates Business Overview

7.10.3 Property Management Associates Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.10.4 Property Management Associates Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Property Management Associates Recent Development

7.11 Moss & Company

7.11.1 Moss & Company Company Details

7.11.2 Moss & Company Business Overview

7.11.3 Moss & Company Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.11.4 Moss & Company Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Moss & Company Recent Development

7.12 Stern Property Management

7.12.1 Stern Property Management Company Details

7.12.2 Stern Property Management Business Overview

7.12.3 Stern Property Management Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.12.4 Stern Property Management Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Stern Property Management Recent Development

7.13 Cushman & Wakefield

7.13.1 Cushman & Wakefield Company Details

7.13.2 Cushman & Wakefield Business Overview

7.13.3 Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.13.4 Cushman & Wakefield Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Cushman & Wakefield Recent Development

7.14 SKY Properties, Inc

7.14.1 SKY Properties, Inc Company Details

7.14.2 SKY Properties, Inc Business Overview

7.14.3 SKY Properties, Inc Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.14.4 SKY Properties, Inc Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 SKY Properties, Inc Recent Development

7.15 Newmark Knight Frank

7.15.1 Newmark Knight Frank Company Details

7.15.2 Newmark Knight Frank Business Overview

7.15.3 Newmark Knight Frank Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.15.4 Newmark Knight Frank Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Newmark Knight Frank Recent Development

7.16 Icon

7.16.1 Icon Company Details

7.16.2 Icon Business Overview

7.16.3 Icon Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.16.4 Icon Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Icon Recent Development

7.17 Luxury

7.17.1 Luxury Company Details

7.17.2 Luxury Business Overview

7.17.3 Luxury Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.17.4 Luxury Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Luxury Recent Development

7.18 LoopNet

7.18.1 LoopNet Company Details

7.18.2 LoopNet Business Overview

7.18.3 LoopNet Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.18.4 LoopNet Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 LoopNet Recent Development

7.19 Nomadic Real Estate

7.19.1 Nomadic Real Estate Company Details

7.19.2 Nomadic Real Estate Business Overview

7.19.3 Nomadic Real Estate Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.19.4 Nomadic Real Estate Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Nomadic Real Estate Recent Development

7.21 Gemadept

7.21.1 Gemadept Company Details

7.21.2 Gemadept Business Overview

7.21.3 Gemadept Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.21.4 Gemadept Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Gemadept Recent Development

7.22 Hualian shares

7.22.1 Hualian shares Company Details

7.22.2 Hualian shares Business Overview

7.22.3 Hualian shares Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.22.4 Hualian shares Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Hualian shares Recent Development

7.23 Poly Property

7.23.1 Poly Property Company Details

7.23.2 Poly Property Business Overview

7.23.3 Poly Property Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.23.4 Poly Property Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Poly Property Recent Development

7.24 Jinhe Property

7.24.1 Jinhe Property Company Details

7.24.2 Jinhe Property Business Overview

7.24.3 Jinhe Property Commercial Property Management Introduction

7.24.4 Jinhe Property Revenue in Commercial Property Management Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Jinhe Property Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

