Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Additive Manufacturing and Materials market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Additive Manufacturing and Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plastics Material
Ceramics Material
Metals Material
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Healthcare and Dental
Government and Defense
Others
By Company
Stratasys
3D Systems
Arcam Group
Renishaw
ExOne
Optomec
SLM Solutions
EnvisionTEC
VoxelJet AG
Sciaky
EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
Mcor Technologies
Materialise NV
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastics Material
1.2.3 Ceramics Material
1.2.4 Metals Material
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Healthcare and Dental
1.3.5 Government and Defense
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Industry Trends
2.3.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Drivers
2.3.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Challenges
2.3.4 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Restraints
3 Competition
