Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Residential Property Rental Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Residential Property Rental Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Long-Term Lease

Short Term Rentals

Segment by Application

Apartments

Shopping Mall

Office Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Brookfield Asset Management

Rockpoint Group

DAUM Commercial

Wanda Commercial Management

China Resources Land

Poly Development Holdings

Longfor Group

Vanke Group

CBRE

Cushman & Wakefield

Colliers International Group Inc.

Avison Young

SVN International

Transwestern

Keller Williams Realty

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-Residential Property Rental Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-Residential Property Rental Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Residential Property Rental Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Residential Property Rental Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-Residential Property Rental Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-Residential Property Rental Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Non-Residential Property Rental Services by Type

2.1 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Long-Term Lease

2.1.2 Short Term Rentals

2.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Non-Residential Property Rental Services by Application

3.1 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Apartments

3.1.2 Shopping Mall

3.1.3 Office Building

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Non-Residential Property Rental Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Headquarters, Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Companies Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-Residential Property Rental Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-Residential Property Rental Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Property Rental Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Brookfield Asset Management

7.1.1 Brookfield Asset Management Company Details

7.1.2 Brookfield Asset Management Business Overview

7.1.3 Brookfield Asset Management Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.1.4 Brookfield Asset Management Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Brookfield Asset Management Recent Development

7.2 Rockpoint Group

7.2.1 Rockpoint Group Company Details

7.2.2 Rockpoint Group Business Overview

7.2.3 Rockpoint Group Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.2.4 Rockpoint Group Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Rockpoint Group Recent Development

7.3 DAUM Commercial

7.3.1 DAUM Commercial Company Details

7.3.2 DAUM Commercial Business Overview

7.3.3 DAUM Commercial Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.3.4 DAUM Commercial Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 DAUM Commercial Recent Development

7.4 Wanda Commercial Management

7.4.1 Wanda Commercial Management Company Details

7.4.2 Wanda Commercial Management Business Overview

7.4.3 Wanda Commercial Management Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.4.4 Wanda Commercial Management Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Wanda Commercial Management Recent Development

7.5 China Resources Land

7.5.1 China Resources Land Company Details

7.5.2 China Resources Land Business Overview

7.5.3 China Resources Land Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.5.4 China Resources Land Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 China Resources Land Recent Development

7.6 Poly Development Holdings

7.6.1 Poly Development Holdings Company Details

7.6.2 Poly Development Holdings Business Overview

7.6.3 Poly Development Holdings Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.6.4 Poly Development Holdings Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Poly Development Holdings Recent Development

7.7 Longfor Group

7.7.1 Longfor Group Company Details

7.7.2 Longfor Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Longfor Group Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.7.4 Longfor Group Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Longfor Group Recent Development

7.8 Vanke Group

7.8.1 Vanke Group Company Details

7.8.2 Vanke Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Vanke Group Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.8.4 Vanke Group Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Vanke Group Recent Development

7.9 CBRE

7.9.1 CBRE Company Details

7.9.2 CBRE Business Overview

7.9.3 CBRE Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.9.4 CBRE Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 CBRE Recent Development

7.10 Cushman & Wakefield

7.10.1 Cushman & Wakefield Company Details

7.10.2 Cushman & Wakefield Business Overview

7.10.3 Cushman & Wakefield Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.10.4 Cushman & Wakefield Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Cushman & Wakefield Recent Development

7.11 Colliers International Group Inc.

7.11.1 Colliers International Group Inc. Company Details

7.11.2 Colliers International Group Inc. Business Overview

7.11.3 Colliers International Group Inc. Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.11.4 Colliers International Group Inc. Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Colliers International Group Inc. Recent Development

7.12 Avison Young

7.12.1 Avison Young Company Details

7.12.2 Avison Young Business Overview

7.12.3 Avison Young Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.12.4 Avison Young Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Avison Young Recent Development

7.13 SVN International

7.13.1 SVN International Company Details

7.13.2 SVN International Business Overview

7.13.3 SVN International Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.13.4 SVN International Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SVN International Recent Development

7.14 Transwestern

7.14.1 Transwestern Company Details

7.14.2 Transwestern Business Overview

7.14.3 Transwestern Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.14.4 Transwestern Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Transwestern Recent Development

7.15 Keller Williams Realty

7.15.1 Keller Williams Realty Company Details

7.15.2 Keller Williams Realty Business Overview

7.15.3 Keller Williams Realty Non-Residential Property Rental Services Introduction

7.15.4 Keller Williams Realty Revenue in Non-Residential Property Rental Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Keller Williams Realty Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

