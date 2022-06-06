Global 3D Cell Culture Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 3D Cell Culture market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Cell Culture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 3D Cell Culture market size is estimated to be worth US$ 457.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 918.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Scaffold-based accounting for % of the 3D Cell Culture global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Efficacy vs. Toxicology Testing was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global 3D Cell Culture Scope and Market Size

3D Cell Culture market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Cell Culture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D Cell Culture market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Scaffold-based

Scaffold-free

Microchips

Segment by Application

Efficacy vs. Toxicology Testing

Leading Models

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

Merck

Greiner Bio-One

Lonza Group

Emulate

TissUse

CN Bio

TARA Biosystems

Mimetas

Nortis

Reprocell Incorporated

Jet Bio-Filtration

InSphero AG

3D Biotek

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> 3D Cell Culturecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Cell Culture Product Introduction

1.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 3D Cell Culture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 3D Cell Culture in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 3D Cell Culture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 3D Cell Culture Market Dynamics

1.5.1 3D Cell Culture Industry Trends

1.5.2 3D Cell Culture Market Drivers

1.5.3 3D Cell Culture Market Challenges

1.5.4 3D Cell Culture Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 3D Cell Culture Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Scaffold-based

2.1.2 Scaffold-free

2.1.3 Microchips

2.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 3D Cell Culture Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Efficacy vs. Toxicology Testing

3.1.2 Leading Models

3.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 3D Cell Culture Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 3D Cell Culture Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 3D Cell Culture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 3D Cell Culture Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 3D Cell Culture in 2021

4.2.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 3D Cell Culture Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Cell Culture Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 3D Cell Culture Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 3D Cell Culture Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 3D Cell Culture Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Cell Culture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D Cell Culture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D Cell Culture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D Cell Culture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D Cell Culture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Cell Culture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Cell Culture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Corning

7.2.1 Corning Corporation Information

7.2.2 Corning Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Corning 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Corning 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.2.5 Corning Recent Development

7.3 Merck

7.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

7.3.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Merck 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Merck 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.3.5 Merck Recent Development

7.4 Greiner Bio-One

7.4.1 Greiner Bio-One Corporation Information

7.4.2 Greiner Bio-One Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Greiner Bio-One 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Greiner Bio-One 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.4.5 Greiner Bio-One Recent Development

7.5 Lonza Group

7.5.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lonza Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lonza Group 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lonza Group 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.5.5 Lonza Group Recent Development

7.6 Emulate

7.6.1 Emulate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Emulate Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Emulate 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Emulate 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.6.5 Emulate Recent Development

7.7 TissUse

7.7.1 TissUse Corporation Information

7.7.2 TissUse Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TissUse 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TissUse 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.7.5 TissUse Recent Development

7.8 CN Bio

7.8.1 CN Bio Corporation Information

7.8.2 CN Bio Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CN Bio 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CN Bio 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.8.5 CN Bio Recent Development

7.9 TARA Biosystems

7.9.1 TARA Biosystems Corporation Information

7.9.2 TARA Biosystems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TARA Biosystems 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TARA Biosystems 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.9.5 TARA Biosystems Recent Development

7.10 Mimetas

7.10.1 Mimetas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mimetas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mimetas 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mimetas 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.10.5 Mimetas Recent Development

7.11 Nortis

7.11.1 Nortis Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nortis Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nortis 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nortis 3D Cell Culture Products Offered

7.11.5 Nortis Recent Development

7.12 Reprocell Incorporated

7.12.1 Reprocell Incorporated Corporation Information

7.12.2 Reprocell Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Reprocell Incorporated 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Reprocell Incorporated Products Offered

7.12.5 Reprocell Incorporated Recent Development

7.13 Jet Bio-Filtration

7.13.1 Jet Bio-Filtration Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jet Bio-Filtration Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jet Bio-Filtration 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jet Bio-Filtration Products Offered

7.13.5 Jet Bio-Filtration Recent Development

7.14 InSphero AG

7.14.1 InSphero AG Corporation Information

7.14.2 InSphero AG Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 InSphero AG 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 InSphero AG Products Offered

7.14.5 InSphero AG Recent Development

7.15 3D Biotek

7.15.1 3D Biotek Corporation Information

7.15.2 3D Biotek Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 3D Biotek 3D Cell Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 3D Biotek Products Offered

7.15.5 3D Biotek Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 3D Cell Culture Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 3D Cell Culture Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 3D Cell Culture Distributors

8.3 3D Cell Culture Production Mode & Process

8.4 3D Cell Culture Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 3D Cell Culture Sales Channels

8.4.2 3D Cell Culture Distributors

8.5 3D Cell Culture Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

