Global 3D Printed Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Printed Food market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printed Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Extrusion-based Printing
Selective Laser Sintering and Binder Jetting
Inkjet Printing
Segment by Application
Personal Nutrition
Space Exploration
Meat Bioprinting
Others
By Company
BeeHex
Natural Machines
3D Systems
Yissum Research Development Company
Choc Edge
Print2Taste
WASP
XYZPrinting
ByFlow
Bocusini
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printed Food Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extrusion-based Printing
1.2.3 Selective Laser Sintering and Binder Jetting
1.2.4 Inkjet Printing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Nutrition
1.3.3 Space Exploration
1.3.4 Meat Bioprinting
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales 3D Printed Food by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top 3D Printed Food Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
