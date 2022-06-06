Uncategorized

Global 3D Printed Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

3D Printed Food market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printed Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Extrusion-based Printing

Selective Laser Sintering and Binder Jetting

Inkjet Printing

Segment by Application

Personal Nutrition

Space Exploration

Meat Bioprinting

Others

By Company

BeeHex

Natural Machines

3D Systems

Yissum Research Development Company

Choc Edge

Print2Taste

WASP

XYZPrinting

ByFlow

Bocusini

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printed Food Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extrusion-based Printing
1.2.3 Selective Laser Sintering and Binder Jetting
1.2.4 Inkjet Printing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Nutrition
1.3.3 Space Exploration
1.3.4 Meat Bioprinting
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales 3D Printed Food by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 3D Printed Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global 3D Printed Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top 3D Printed Food Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
 

 

