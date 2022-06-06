Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Hardware
Service
Segment by Application
Cafeterias
Food Production Facilities
Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurant
Convenience Stores
Others
By Company
TOMRA System
Greefa
Honeywell International
Sesotec
Key Technology
Raytec Vision
Rockwell Automation
ABB
Foodable Network
Startup Creator
Agco Corporation
National Recovery Technologies
Max-Ai
Buhler AG
QualySense
Bratney Companies
BoMill AB
Intelligentx Brewing
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware
1.2.4 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cafeterias
1.3.3 Food Production Facilities
1.3.4 Restaurants
1.3.5 Fast Food Restaurant
1.3.6 Convenience Stores
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificia
