Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global key vendors that provide commercial and household water purification systems include A.O. Smith and Coway. The top 5 manufacturers account for about 35% of the market share. Asia Pacific is the world’s largest market, accounting for approximately 45% of the market, followed by Europe and North America, accounting for 20% and 15%, respectively. Among them, reverse osmosis membrane and ultraviolet disinfection accounted for 60% and 15% respectively. The most widely used are household drinking water and foodservice, accounting for 50% and 15% respectively.

Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Segment by Type

Activated Carbon Filter Media

Ion Exchange Resin Media

KDF Filter Media

Other Media Filtration

Reverse Osmosis Membrane

UV Disinfection

Others

Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Segment by Application

Household Drinking Water

Household Appliance Filters

Foodservice

Commercial Lodging

Commercial Laundries

Commercial Car Washes

Commercial Boiler and Cooling Water

Others

The report on the Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

A.O. Smith

Coway

Midea

Aquaphor

Boomma

Qinyuan (Unilever)

Angel

Pentair

Whirlpool

Culligan (BDT Capital)

Philips

BWT

Haier

Panasonic

Royalstar

MI

Kent RO Systems

LG

BRITA

Gree

3M

Doulton

Toray

Amway

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 A.O. Smith

7.1.1 A.O. Smith Corporation Information

7.1.2 A.O. Smith Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 A.O. Smith Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 A.O. Smith Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development

7.2 Coway

7.2.1 Coway Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coway Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coway Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coway Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 Coway Recent Development

7.3 Midea

7.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.3.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Midea Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Midea Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Midea Recent Development

7.4 Aquaphor

7.4.1 Aquaphor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aquaphor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aquaphor Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aquaphor Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Aquaphor Recent Development

7.5 Boomma

7.5.1 Boomma Corporation Information

7.5.2 Boomma Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Boomma Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Boomma Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 Boomma Recent Development

7.6 Qinyuan (Unilever)

7.6.1 Qinyuan (Unilever) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qinyuan (Unilever) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Qinyuan (Unilever) Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Qinyuan (Unilever) Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 Qinyuan (Unilever) Recent Development

7.7 Angel

7.7.1 Angel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Angel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Angel Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Angel Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Angel Recent Development

7.8 Pentair

7.8.1 Pentair Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pentair Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pentair Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 Pentair Recent Development

7.9 Whirlpool

7.9.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.9.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Whirlpool Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Whirlpool Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.10 Culligan (BDT Capital)

7.10.1 Culligan (BDT Capital) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Culligan (BDT Capital) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Culligan (BDT Capital) Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Culligan (BDT Capital) Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.10.5 Culligan (BDT Capital) Recent Development

7.11 Philips

7.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Philips Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Philips Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Products Offered

7.11.5 Philips Recent Development

7.12 BWT

7.12.1 BWT Corporation Information

7.12.2 BWT Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BWT Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BWT Products Offered

7.12.5 BWT Recent Development

7.13 Haier

7.13.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.13.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Haier Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Haier Products Offered

7.13.5 Haier Recent Development

7.14 Panasonic

7.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Panasonic Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.14.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.15 Royalstar

7.15.1 Royalstar Corporation Information

7.15.2 Royalstar Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Royalstar Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Royalstar Products Offered

7.15.5 Royalstar Recent Development

7.16 MI

7.16.1 MI Corporation Information

7.16.2 MI Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MI Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MI Products Offered

7.16.5 MI Recent Development

7.17 Kent RO Systems

7.17.1 Kent RO Systems Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kent RO Systems Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Kent RO Systems Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Kent RO Systems Products Offered

7.17.5 Kent RO Systems Recent Development

7.18 LG

7.18.1 LG Corporation Information

7.18.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 LG Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 LG Products Offered

7.18.5 LG Recent Development

7.19 BRITA

7.19.1 BRITA Corporation Information

7.19.2 BRITA Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 BRITA Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 BRITA Products Offered

7.19.5 BRITA Recent Development

7.20 Gree

7.20.1 Gree Corporation Information

7.20.2 Gree Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Gree Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Gree Products Offered

7.20.5 Gree Recent Development

7.21 3M

7.21.1 3M Corporation Information

7.21.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 3M Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 3M Products Offered

7.21.5 3M Recent Development

7.22 Doulton

7.22.1 Doulton Corporation Information

7.22.2 Doulton Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Doulton Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Doulton Products Offered

7.22.5 Doulton Recent Development

7.23 Toray

7.23.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.23.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Toray Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Toray Products Offered

7.23.5 Toray Recent Development

7.24 Amway

7.24.1 Amway Corporation Information

7.24.2 Amway Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Amway Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Amway Products Offered

7.24.5 Amway Recent Development

