Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global key players are Panasonic, Plug Power, Toshiba ESS etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 60% market share.Asia-Pacificis the largest market with about 45% market share. North America and Europe are follower, accounting for about 50% market share.In terms of product, air-cooled type is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is stationary, followed by transport.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Segment by Type

PEMFC

SOFC

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Segment by Application

Distributed Generation

Car

Ship

Mobile Power Supply

The report on the Hydrogen Fuel Cells market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Panasonic

Plug Power

Toshiba ESS

Bloom Energy

Ballard

SinoHytec

Hydrogenics

Honda

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota Denso

Elring Klinger

Bosch/Powercell

Symbio

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Hyster-Yale Group

Advent Technologies

GenCell

Nikola

