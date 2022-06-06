Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Water-based Fire Suppression System market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global water-based fire suppression system key players include Tyco International (Johnson Controls), Honeywell, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens, Robert Bosch, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 25%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and Latin America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, fire suppression device is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is commercial, followed by industrial.

Water-based Fire Suppression System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Fire Suppression System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water-based Fire Suppression System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Segment by Type

Fire Detection

Control System

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Device

Pipes

Fittings

Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

The report on the Water-based Fire Suppression System market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Viking Group

Halma

Nohmi Bosai

Protec Fire Detection

Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

Shanghai Jindun

CFE

Nanjing Fire Fighting

Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Water-based Fire Suppression System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water-based Fire Suppression System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water-based Fire Suppression System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water-based Fire Suppression System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water-based Fire Suppression System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

7.1.1 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Company Details

7.1.2 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Business Overview

7.1.3 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.1.4 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Recent Development

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.2.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.2.3 Honeywell Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.3 United Technologies Corporation

7.3.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 United Technologies Corporation Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.3.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Company Details

7.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Robert Bosch

7.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

7.5.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

7.5.3 Robert Bosch Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

7.6 Viking Group

7.6.1 Viking Group Company Details

7.6.2 Viking Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Viking Group Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.6.4 Viking Group Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Viking Group Recent Development

7.7 Halma

7.7.1 Halma Company Details

7.7.2 Halma Business Overview

7.7.3 Halma Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.7.4 Halma Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Halma Recent Development

7.8 Nohmi Bosai

7.8.1 Nohmi Bosai Company Details

7.8.2 Nohmi Bosai Business Overview

7.8.3 Nohmi Bosai Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.8.4 Nohmi Bosai Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nohmi Bosai Recent Development

7.9 Protec Fire Detection

7.9.1 Protec Fire Detection Company Details

7.9.2 Protec Fire Detection Business Overview

7.9.3 Protec Fire Detection Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.9.4 Protec Fire Detection Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Protec Fire Detection Recent Development

7.10 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

7.10.1 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting Company Details

7.10.2 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting Business Overview

7.10.3 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.10.4 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Jindun

7.11.1 Shanghai Jindun Company Details

7.11.2 Shanghai Jindun Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Jindun Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.11.4 Shanghai Jindun Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Shanghai Jindun Recent Development

7.12 CFE

7.12.1 CFE Company Details

7.12.2 CFE Business Overview

7.12.3 CFE Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.12.4 CFE Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CFE Recent Development

7.13 Nanjing Fire Fighting

7.13.1 Nanjing Fire Fighting Company Details

7.13.2 Nanjing Fire Fighting Business Overview

7.13.3 Nanjing Fire Fighting Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.13.4 Nanjing Fire Fighting Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Nanjing Fire Fighting Recent Development

7.14 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

7.14.1 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry Company Details

7.14.2 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry Business Overview

7.14.3 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry Water-based Fire Suppression System Introduction

7.14.4 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry Revenue in Water-based Fire Suppression System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry Recent Development

