Influenza Vaccine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Influenza Vaccine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Influenza Vaccine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global influenza vaccine main players include CSL, GSK, Sanofi Pasteur, AstraZeneca etc.The top 5 account for about 95% of market. North America is the largest market of influenza vaccine, with a share about 45%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into trivalent influenza vaccine and quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The most common product is quadrivalent influenza vaccine, with a share over 90%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in for children (6 months to 3 years) and For adults and children over 3 years. The most application is in adults and children over 3 years, with a share over 80%.

Influenza Vaccine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Influenza Vaccine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Influenza Vaccine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Influenza Vaccine Market Segment by Type

Trivalent Influenza Vaccine

Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine Market Segment by Application

6 Months to 3 Years

> 3 Years

The report on the Influenza Vaccine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sanofi

CSL

GSK

Viatris

AstraZeneca

Hualan Bio

Changchun Institute of Biological

Sinovac

BCHT

Jiangsu GDK

KM Biologics

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Influenza Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Influenza Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Influenza Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Influenza Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Influenza Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Influenza Vaccine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Influenza Vaccine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Influenza Vaccine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Influenza Vaccine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Influenza Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Influenza Vaccine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Influenza Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Influenza Vaccine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Influenza Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Influenza Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sanofi

7.1.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sanofi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sanofi Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sanofi Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.1.5 Sanofi Recent Development

7.2 CSL

7.2.1 CSL Corporation Information

7.2.2 CSL Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CSL Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CSL Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.2.5 CSL Recent Development

7.3 GSK

7.3.1 GSK Corporation Information

7.3.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GSK Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GSK Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.3.5 GSK Recent Development

7.4 Viatris

7.4.1 Viatris Corporation Information

7.4.2 Viatris Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Viatris Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Viatris Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.4.5 Viatris Recent Development

7.5 AstraZeneca

7.5.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

7.5.2 AstraZeneca Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AstraZeneca Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AstraZeneca Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.5.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

7.6 Hualan Bio

7.6.1 Hualan Bio Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hualan Bio Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hualan Bio Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hualan Bio Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.6.5 Hualan Bio Recent Development

7.7 Changchun Institute of Biological

7.7.1 Changchun Institute of Biological Corporation Information

7.7.2 Changchun Institute of Biological Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Changchun Institute of Biological Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Changchun Institute of Biological Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.7.5 Changchun Institute of Biological Recent Development

7.8 Sinovac

7.8.1 Sinovac Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sinovac Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sinovac Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sinovac Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.8.5 Sinovac Recent Development

7.9 BCHT

7.9.1 BCHT Corporation Information

7.9.2 BCHT Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BCHT Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BCHT Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.9.5 BCHT Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu GDK

7.10.1 Jiangsu GDK Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu GDK Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu GDK Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu GDK Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu GDK Recent Development

7.11 KM Biologics

7.11.1 KM Biologics Corporation Information

7.11.2 KM Biologics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KM Biologics Influenza Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KM Biologics Influenza Vaccine Products Offered

7.11.5 KM Biologics Recent Development

