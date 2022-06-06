Probe Card Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Probe Card Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Probe Card Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Probe Card market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major players in global probe card market include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), etc. The top 5 players occupy about 70% shares of the global market. North America is main market, which occupies about 30% of the global market. MEMS probe card is the main type, with a share about 70%. Foundry & logic is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

Probe Card market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probe Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Probe Card market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Probe Card Market Segment by Type

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Others

Probe Card Market Segment by Application

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

The report on the Probe Card market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

FormFactor

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Will Technology

TSE

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

STAr Technologies, Inc.

MaxOne

Shenzhen DGT

Suzhou Silicon Test System

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Probe Card consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Probe Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Probe Card manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Probe Card with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Probe Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Probe Card Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Probe Card Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Probe Card Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Probe Card Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Probe Card Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Probe Card Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Probe Card Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Probe Card Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Probe Card Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Probe Card Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Probe Card Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Probe Card Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Probe Card Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Probe Card Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Probe Card Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Probe Card Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Probe Card Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Probe Card Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 FormFactor

7.1.1 FormFactor Corporation Information

7.1.2 FormFactor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 FormFactor Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 FormFactor Probe Card Products Offered

7.1.5 FormFactor Recent Development

7.2 Technoprobe S.p.A.

7.2.1 Technoprobe S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Technoprobe S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Technoprobe S.p.A. Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Technoprobe S.p.A. Probe Card Products Offered

7.2.5 Technoprobe S.p.A. Recent Development

7.3 Micronics Japan (MJC)

7.3.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Micronics Japan (MJC) Probe Card Products Offered

7.3.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) Recent Development

7.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

7.4.1 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Probe Card Products Offered

7.4.5 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Recent Development

7.5 MPI Corporation

7.5.1 MPI Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 MPI Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MPI Corporation Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MPI Corporation Probe Card Products Offered

7.5.5 MPI Corporation Recent Development

7.6 SV Probe

7.6.1 SV Probe Corporation Information

7.6.2 SV Probe Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SV Probe Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SV Probe Probe Card Products Offered

7.6.5 SV Probe Recent Development

7.7 Microfriend

7.7.1 Microfriend Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microfriend Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Microfriend Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Microfriend Probe Card Products Offered

7.7.5 Microfriend Recent Development

7.8 Korea Instrument

7.8.1 Korea Instrument Corporation Information

7.8.2 Korea Instrument Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Korea Instrument Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Korea Instrument Probe Card Products Offered

7.8.5 Korea Instrument Recent Development

7.9 Will Technology

7.9.1 Will Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Will Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Will Technology Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Will Technology Probe Card Products Offered

7.9.5 Will Technology Recent Development

7.10 TSE

7.10.1 TSE Corporation Information

7.10.2 TSE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TSE Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TSE Probe Card Products Offered

7.10.5 TSE Recent Development

7.11 Feinmetall

7.11.1 Feinmetall Corporation Information

7.11.2 Feinmetall Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Feinmetall Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Feinmetall Probe Card Products Offered

7.11.5 Feinmetall Recent Development

7.12 Synergie Cad Probe

7.12.1 Synergie Cad Probe Corporation Information

7.12.2 Synergie Cad Probe Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Synergie Cad Probe Products Offered

7.12.5 Synergie Cad Probe Recent Development

7.13 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

7.13.1 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Corporation Information

7.13.2 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Products Offered

7.13.5 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Recent Development

7.14 STAr Technologies, Inc.

7.14.1 STAr Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.14.2 STAr Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 STAr Technologies, Inc. Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 STAr Technologies, Inc. Products Offered

7.14.5 STAr Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.15 MaxOne

7.15.1 MaxOne Corporation Information

7.15.2 MaxOne Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MaxOne Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MaxOne Products Offered

7.15.5 MaxOne Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen DGT

7.16.1 Shenzhen DGT Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen DGT Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen DGT Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen DGT Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen DGT Recent Development

7.17 Suzhou Silicon Test System

7.17.1 Suzhou Silicon Test System Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Silicon Test System Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Suzhou Silicon Test System Probe Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Suzhou Silicon Test System Products Offered

7.17.5 Suzhou Silicon Test System Recent Development

