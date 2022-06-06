Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market size is estimated to be worth US$ 58980 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 69120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Track accounting for % of the Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Renewal was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Scope and Market Size

Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Track

Signaling

Civils

Other

Segment by Application

Renewal

Maintenance

By Company

China Railway Corporation

Network Rail

Deutsche Bahn AG

SNCF

Indian Railway

East Japan Railway Company

FS Group

Russian Railways

West Japan Railway Company

Central Japan Railway Company

ADIF

Amtrak

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenancecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Industry Trends

1.4.2 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Drivers

1.4.3 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Challenges

1.4.4 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance by Type

2.1 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Track

2.1.2 Signaling

2.1.3 Civils

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance by Application

3.1 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Renewal

3.1.2 Maintenance

3.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance in 2021

4.2.3 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Headquarters, Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Companies Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 China Railway Corporation

7.1.1 China Railway Corporation Company Details

7.1.2 China Railway Corporation Business Overview

7.1.3 China Railway Corporation Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.1.4 China Railway Corporation Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 China Railway Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Network Rail

7.2.1 Network Rail Company Details

7.2.2 Network Rail Business Overview

7.2.3 Network Rail Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.2.4 Network Rail Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Network Rail Recent Development

7.3 Deutsche Bahn AG

7.3.1 Deutsche Bahn AG Company Details

7.3.2 Deutsche Bahn AG Business Overview

7.3.3 Deutsche Bahn AG Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.3.4 Deutsche Bahn AG Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Deutsche Bahn AG Recent Development

7.4 SNCF

7.4.1 SNCF Company Details

7.4.2 SNCF Business Overview

7.4.3 SNCF Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.4.4 SNCF Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 SNCF Recent Development

7.5 Indian Railway

7.5.1 Indian Railway Company Details

7.5.2 Indian Railway Business Overview

7.5.3 Indian Railway Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.5.4 Indian Railway Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Indian Railway Recent Development

7.6 East Japan Railway Company

7.6.1 East Japan Railway Company Company Details

7.6.2 East Japan Railway Company Business Overview

7.6.3 East Japan Railway Company Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.6.4 East Japan Railway Company Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 East Japan Railway Company Recent Development

7.7 FS Group

7.7.1 FS Group Company Details

7.7.2 FS Group Business Overview

7.7.3 FS Group Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.7.4 FS Group Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 FS Group Recent Development

7.8 Russian Railways

7.8.1 Russian Railways Company Details

7.8.2 Russian Railways Business Overview

7.8.3 Russian Railways Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.8.4 Russian Railways Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Russian Railways Recent Development

7.9 West Japan Railway Company

7.9.1 West Japan Railway Company Company Details

7.9.2 West Japan Railway Company Business Overview

7.9.3 West Japan Railway Company Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.9.4 West Japan Railway Company Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 West Japan Railway Company Recent Development

7.10 Central Japan Railway Company

7.10.1 Central Japan Railway Company Company Details

7.10.2 Central Japan Railway Company Business Overview

7.10.3 Central Japan Railway Company Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.10.4 Central Japan Railway Company Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Central Japan Railway Company Recent Development

7.11 ADIF

7.11.1 ADIF Company Details

7.11.2 ADIF Business Overview

7.11.3 ADIF Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.11.4 ADIF Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ADIF Recent Development

7.12 Amtrak

7.12.1 Amtrak Company Details

7.12.2 Amtrak Business Overview

7.12.3 Amtrak Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Introduction

7.12.4 Amtrak Revenue in Passenger Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Amtrak Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

