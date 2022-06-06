Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Xilinx is the global largest manufacturer in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) industry, with the revenue share of 45%, followed by Intel, Microsemi, latTic, Achronix.The top 2 companies have a combined market share of 80% of the global total. North America is world’s largest producer.In terms of product, below 100K is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is communication network, followed by industrial control.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/173622/field-programmable-gate-array-fpga

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Segment by Type

＜100K

100K-500K

500K-1KK

＞1KK

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Segment by Application

Communication Network

Industrial Control

Data Center

Automobile Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

The report on the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

AMD (Xilinx)

Intel(Altera)

Microchip(Microsemi)

Lattice

Achronix Semiconductor

Shanghai Anlogic Infotech

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AMD (Xilinx)

7.1.1 AMD (Xilinx) Corporation Information

7.1.2 AMD (Xilinx) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AMD (Xilinx) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AMD (Xilinx) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.1.5 AMD (Xilinx) Recent Development

7.2 Intel(Altera)

7.2.1 Intel(Altera) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel(Altera) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Intel(Altera) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Intel(Altera) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Intel(Altera) Recent Development

7.3 Microchip(Microsemi)

7.3.1 Microchip(Microsemi) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Microchip(Microsemi) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Microchip(Microsemi) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Microchip(Microsemi) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Microchip(Microsemi) Recent Development

7.4 Lattice

7.4.1 Lattice Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lattice Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lattice Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lattice Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.4.5 Lattice Recent Development

7.5 Achronix Semiconductor

7.5.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Achronix Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Achronix Semiconductor Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Achronix Semiconductor Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Achronix Semiconductor Recent Development

7.6 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech

7.6.1 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/173622/field-programmable-gate-array-fpga

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States