Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Aliphatic Isocyanates market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3433.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4934.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, HDI accounting for % of the Aliphatic Isocyanates global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Coatings was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global aliphatic isocyanates key players include Covestro, Evonik, Vencorex, Wanhua Chemical, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, HDI is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is coatings, followed by adhesives & sealants, elastomers, etc.

Aliphatic Isocyanates market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aliphatic Isocyanates market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Type

HDI

IPDI

H12MDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

The report on the Aliphatic Isocyanates market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Covestro

Evonik

Vencorex

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Aliphatic Isocyanates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Aliphatic Isocyanates market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aliphatic Isocyanates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aliphatic Isocyanates with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Aliphatic Isocyanates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Covestro

7.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.1.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.3 Vencorex

7.3.1 Vencorex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vencorex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.3.5 Vencorex Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Asahi Kasei

7.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.5.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.6 Tosoh

7.6.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.6.5 Tosoh Recent Development

7.7 Wanhua Chemical

7.7.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wanhua Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

7.7.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

