Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 473790 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 619840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Electronic Manufacturing accounting for % of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Computer was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Scope and Market Size

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Electronic Manufacturing

Engineering Services

Test Development & Implementation

Logistics Services

Others

Segment by Application

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Automotive Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Company

HONHAI

Pegatron

Jabil

Flex Ltd

Luxshare

Quanta

BYD Electronics

Wingtech

New KINPO

Wistron

USI

Celestica

Qisda Corporation

PLEXUS

Kaifa

Benchmark

SIIX

Zollner

Fabrinet

Venture

Longcheer

MiTAC

UMC

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Type

2.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electronic Manufacturing

2.1.2 Engineering Services

2.1.3 Test Development & Implementation

2.1.4 Logistics Services

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Application

3.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Computer

3.1.2 Communications

3.1.3 Consumer

3.1.4 Automotive Electronics

3.1.5 Industrial

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Headquarters, Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 HONHAI

7.1.1 HONHAI Company Details

7.1.2 HONHAI Business Overview

7.1.3 HONHAI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.1.4 HONHAI Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 HONHAI Recent Development

7.2 Pegatron

7.2.1 Pegatron Company Details

7.2.2 Pegatron Business Overview

7.2.3 Pegatron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.2.4 Pegatron Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Pegatron Recent Development

7.3 Jabil

7.3.1 Jabil Company Details

7.3.2 Jabil Business Overview

7.3.3 Jabil Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.3.4 Jabil Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Jabil Recent Development

7.4 Flex Ltd

7.4.1 Flex Ltd Company Details

7.4.2 Flex Ltd Business Overview

7.4.3 Flex Ltd Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.4.4 Flex Ltd Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Flex Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Luxshare

7.5.1 Luxshare Company Details

7.5.2 Luxshare Business Overview

7.5.3 Luxshare Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.5.4 Luxshare Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Luxshare Recent Development

7.6 Quanta

7.6.1 Quanta Company Details

7.6.2 Quanta Business Overview

7.6.3 Quanta Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.6.4 Quanta Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Quanta Recent Development

7.7 BYD Electronics

7.7.1 BYD Electronics Company Details

7.7.2 BYD Electronics Business Overview

7.7.3 BYD Electronics Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.7.4 BYD Electronics Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 BYD Electronics Recent Development

7.8 Wingtech

7.8.1 Wingtech Company Details

7.8.2 Wingtech Business Overview

7.8.3 Wingtech Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.8.4 Wingtech Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Wingtech Recent Development

7.9 New KINPO

7.9.1 New KINPO Company Details

7.9.2 New KINPO Business Overview

7.9.3 New KINPO Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.9.4 New KINPO Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 New KINPO Recent Development

7.10 Wistron

7.10.1 Wistron Company Details

7.10.2 Wistron Business Overview

7.10.3 Wistron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.10.4 Wistron Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Wistron Recent Development

7.11 USI

7.11.1 USI Company Details

7.11.2 USI Business Overview

7.11.3 USI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.11.4 USI Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 USI Recent Development

7.12 Celestica

7.12.1 Celestica Company Details

7.12.2 Celestica Business Overview

7.12.3 Celestica Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.12.4 Celestica Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Celestica Recent Development

7.13 Qisda Corporation

7.13.1 Qisda Corporation Company Details

7.13.2 Qisda Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 Qisda Corporation Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.13.4 Qisda Corporation Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Qisda Corporation Recent Development

7.14 PLEXUS

7.14.1 PLEXUS Company Details

7.14.2 PLEXUS Business Overview

7.14.3 PLEXUS Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.14.4 PLEXUS Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 PLEXUS Recent Development

7.15 Kaifa

7.15.1 Kaifa Company Details

7.15.2 Kaifa Business Overview

7.15.3 Kaifa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.15.4 Kaifa Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Kaifa Recent Development

7.16 Benchmark

7.16.1 Benchmark Company Details

7.16.2 Benchmark Business Overview

7.16.3 Benchmark Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.16.4 Benchmark Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Benchmark Recent Development

7.17 SIIX

7.17.1 SIIX Company Details

7.17.2 SIIX Business Overview

7.17.3 SIIX Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.17.4 SIIX Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 SIIX Recent Development

7.18 Zollner

7.18.1 Zollner Company Details

7.18.2 Zollner Business Overview

7.18.3 Zollner Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.18.4 Zollner Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Zollner Recent Development

7.19 Fabrinet

7.19.1 Fabrinet Company Details

7.19.2 Fabrinet Business Overview

7.19.3 Fabrinet Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.19.4 Fabrinet Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Fabrinet Recent Development

7.20 Venture

7.20.1 Venture Company Details

7.20.2 Venture Business Overview

7.20.3 Venture Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.20.4 Venture Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Venture Recent Development

7.21 Longcheer

7.21.1 Longcheer Company Details

7.21.2 Longcheer Business Overview

7.21.3 Longcheer Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.21.4 Longcheer Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Longcheer Recent Development

7.22 MiTAC

7.22.1 MiTAC Company Details

7.22.2 MiTAC Business Overview

7.22.3 MiTAC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.22.4 MiTAC Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 MiTAC Recent Development

7.23 UMC

7.23.1 UMC Company Details

7.23.2 UMC Business Overview

7.23.3 UMC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Introduction

7.23.4 UMC Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 UMC Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

