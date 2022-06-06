Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Segment by Type

EPM O-Rings

EPDM O-Rings

Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Other

The report on the Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DuPont

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lanxess Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lanxess Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DuPont Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DuPont Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.4 SK Chemical

7.4.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 SK Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SK Chemical Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SK Chemical Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.4.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

7.5 JSR/Kumho

7.5.1 JSR/Kumho Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSR/Kumho Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JSR/Kumho Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JSR/Kumho Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.5.5 JSR/Kumho Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo

7.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.7 Lion Elastomers

7.7.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lion Elastomers Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lion Elastomers Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lion Elastomers Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.7.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Development

7.8 MITSUI

7.8.1 MITSUI Corporation Information

7.8.2 MITSUI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MITSUI Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MITSUI Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.8.5 MITSUI Recent Development

7.9 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.9.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.9.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.9.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

7.10 SABIC

7.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.10.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SABIC Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SABIC Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.10.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.11 Eni (Polimeri Europa)

7.11.1 Eni (Polimeri Europa) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eni (Polimeri Europa) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Eni (Polimeri Europa) Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Eni (Polimeri Europa) Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Products Offered

7.11.5 Eni (Polimeri Europa) Recent Development

7.12 SSME

7.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

7.12.2 SSME Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SSME Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SSME Products Offered

7.12.5 SSME Recent Development

7.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

7.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Ethylene Propylene (EPM, EPDM) O-Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Recent Development

