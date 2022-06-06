Global Whirlpool Bath Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Whirlpool Bath market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whirlpool Bath market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Whirlpool Bath market size is estimated to be worth US$ 402 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 519.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Corner accounting for % of the Whirlpool Bath global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Family was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Whirlpool Bath Scope and Market Size

Whirlpool Bath market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whirlpool Bath market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Whirlpool Bath market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Corner

Rectangle

Oval

Others

Segment by Application

Family

Hotel

SPA Center

By Company

Jacuzzi

LIXIL

Kohler

TOTO

Aquatic

Panasonic

Caesar

Villeroy & Boch

MAAX

Duravit

Takara standard

Roca

Novellini

Mansfield

ARROW Home

Yuehua

TOCLAS

SSWW

Hydro Systems

Royal Manufacturing

Hoesch Design

Sunrans

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Whirlpool Bathcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Whirlpool Bath Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Whirlpool Bath Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Whirlpool Bath in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Whirlpool Bath Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Whirlpool Bath Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Whirlpool Bath Industry Trends

1.4.2 Whirlpool Bath Market Drivers

1.4.3 Whirlpool Bath Market Challenges

1.4.4 Whirlpool Bath Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Whirlpool Bath by Type

2.1 Whirlpool Bath Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Corner

2.1.2 Rectangle

2.1.3 Oval

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Whirlpool Bath by Application

3.1 Whirlpool Bath Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Family

3.1.2 Hotel

3.1.3 SPA Center

3.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Whirlpool Bath Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Whirlpool Bath Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Whirlpool Bath Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Whirlpool Bath in 2021

4.2.3 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Whirlpool Bath Headquarters, Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Whirlpool Bath Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Companies Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Whirlpool Bath Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Whirlpool Bath Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Whirlpool Bath Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Whirlpool Bath Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Whirlpool Bath Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Whirlpool Bath Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Whirlpool Bath Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Whirlpool Bath Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Whirlpool Bath Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Whirlpool Bath Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Whirlpool Bath Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Whirlpool Bath Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Whirlpool Bath Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Whirlpool Bath Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jacuzzi

7.1.1 Jacuzzi Company Details

7.1.2 Jacuzzi Business Overview

7.1.3 Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.1.4 Jacuzzi Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Jacuzzi Recent Development

7.2 LIXIL

7.2.1 LIXIL Company Details

7.2.2 LIXIL Business Overview

7.2.3 LIXIL Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.2.4 LIXIL Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 LIXIL Recent Development

7.3 Kohler

7.3.1 Kohler Company Details

7.3.2 Kohler Business Overview

7.3.3 Kohler Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.3.4 Kohler Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kohler Recent Development

7.4 TOTO

7.4.1 TOTO Company Details

7.4.2 TOTO Business Overview

7.4.3 TOTO Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.4.4 TOTO Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TOTO Recent Development

7.5 Aquatic

7.5.1 Aquatic Company Details

7.5.2 Aquatic Business Overview

7.5.3 Aquatic Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.5.4 Aquatic Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Aquatic Recent Development

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Company Details

7.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

7.6.3 Panasonic Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.6.4 Panasonic Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.7 Caesar

7.7.1 Caesar Company Details

7.7.2 Caesar Business Overview

7.7.3 Caesar Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.7.4 Caesar Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Caesar Recent Development

7.8 Villeroy & Boch

7.8.1 Villeroy & Boch Company Details

7.8.2 Villeroy & Boch Business Overview

7.8.3 Villeroy & Boch Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.8.4 Villeroy & Boch Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Development

7.9 MAAX

7.9.1 MAAX Company Details

7.9.2 MAAX Business Overview

7.9.3 MAAX Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.9.4 MAAX Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 MAAX Recent Development

7.10 Duravit

7.10.1 Duravit Company Details

7.10.2 Duravit Business Overview

7.10.3 Duravit Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.10.4 Duravit Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Duravit Recent Development

7.11 Takara standard

7.11.1 Takara standard Company Details

7.11.2 Takara standard Business Overview

7.11.3 Takara standard Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.11.4 Takara standard Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Takara standard Recent Development

7.12 Roca

7.12.1 Roca Company Details

7.12.2 Roca Business Overview

7.12.3 Roca Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.12.4 Roca Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Roca Recent Development

7.13 Novellini

7.13.1 Novellini Company Details

7.13.2 Novellini Business Overview

7.13.3 Novellini Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.13.4 Novellini Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Novellini Recent Development

7.14 Mansfield

7.14.1 Mansfield Company Details

7.14.2 Mansfield Business Overview

7.14.3 Mansfield Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.14.4 Mansfield Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Mansfield Recent Development

7.15 ARROW Home

7.15.1 ARROW Home Company Details

7.15.2 ARROW Home Business Overview

7.15.3 ARROW Home Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.15.4 ARROW Home Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 ARROW Home Recent Development

7.16 Yuehua

7.16.1 Yuehua Company Details

7.16.2 Yuehua Business Overview

7.16.3 Yuehua Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.16.4 Yuehua Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Yuehua Recent Development

7.17 TOCLAS

7.17.1 TOCLAS Company Details

7.17.2 TOCLAS Business Overview

7.17.3 TOCLAS Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.17.4 TOCLAS Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 TOCLAS Recent Development

7.18 SSWW

7.18.1 SSWW Company Details

7.18.2 SSWW Business Overview

7.18.3 SSWW Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.18.4 SSWW Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 SSWW Recent Development

7.19 Hydro Systems

7.19.1 Hydro Systems Company Details

7.19.2 Hydro Systems Business Overview

7.19.3 Hydro Systems Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.19.4 Hydro Systems Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Hydro Systems Recent Development

7.20 Royal Manufacturing

7.20.1 Royal Manufacturing Company Details

7.20.2 Royal Manufacturing Business Overview

7.20.3 Royal Manufacturing Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.20.4 Royal Manufacturing Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Royal Manufacturing Recent Development

7.21 Hoesch Design

7.21.1 Hoesch Design Company Details

7.21.2 Hoesch Design Business Overview

7.21.3 Hoesch Design Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.21.4 Hoesch Design Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Hoesch Design Recent Development

7.22 Sunrans

7.22.1 Sunrans Company Details

7.22.2 Sunrans Business Overview

7.22.3 Sunrans Whirlpool Bath Introduction

7.22.4 Sunrans Revenue in Whirlpool Bath Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Sunrans Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

