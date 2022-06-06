Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Concrete Repair Mortars market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Repair Mortars market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Concrete Repair Mortars market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1662.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2233.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polymer-modified Cementitious Mortar accounting for % of the Concrete Repair Mortars global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Building & Car Park was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Scope and Market Size

Concrete Repair Mortars market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Concrete Repair Mortars market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Polymer-modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-based Mortar

Segment by Application

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

By Company

Sika(Parex)

MBCC(BASF)

Saint-Gobain Weber

Mapei

Euclid Chemical

Fosroc

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Concrete Repair Mortarscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Product Introduction

1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Concrete Repair Mortars in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Industry Trends

1.5.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Drivers

1.5.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Challenges

1.5.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polymer-modified Cementitious Mortar

2.1.2 Epoxy-based Mortar

2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building & Car Park

3.1.2 Road & Infrastructure

3.1.3 Utility Industries

3.1.4 Marine Structure

3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Concrete Repair Mortars in 2021

4.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Repair Mortars Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sika(Parex)

7.1.1 Sika(Parex) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sika(Parex) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sika(Parex) Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sika(Parex) Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.1.5 Sika(Parex) Recent Development

7.2 MBCC(BASF)

7.2.1 MBCC(BASF) Corporation Information

7.2.2 MBCC(BASF) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MBCC(BASF) Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MBCC(BASF) Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.2.5 MBCC(BASF) Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain Weber

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Weber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Weber Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Weber Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain Weber Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain Weber Recent Development

7.4 Mapei

7.4.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mapei Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mapei Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.4.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.5 Euclid Chemical

7.5.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Euclid Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.5.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Fosroc

7.6.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fosroc Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fosroc Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.6.5 Fosroc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Distributors

8.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Mode & Process

8.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Channels

8.4.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Distributors

8.5 Concrete Repair Mortars Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

