Global PVC Roofing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Made from polyvinyl chloride (or in layman’s terms, plastic), PVC is a great single-ply roofing solution. It’s made from a lower percentage of oil and petroleum than thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) or ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM). As a cool roof membrane, it carries both Energy Star and Cool Roof ratings. PVC roofing is a single-ply roofing solution used on residential, commercial or industrial roofs that are flat or low sloped.

Global PVC Roofing key players include Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 19%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, 1.5mm is the largest segment, with a share over 39%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-Residential, followed by Residential.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Roofing Market

In 2020, the global PVC Roofing market size was US$ 1366 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1871.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Global PVC Roofing Scope and Market Size

PVC Roofing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the PVC Roofing market is segmented into

1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm and Others

Segment by Application, the PVC Roofing market is segmented into

Non-Residential

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PVC Roofing Market Share Analysis

PVC Roofing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Roofing product introduction, recent developments, PVC Roofing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Soprema Group

GAF

Sika

Duro-Last

Johns Manville

TECHNONICOL

Firestone

Carlisle

CKS

Versico?

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hongyuan Waterproof

FiberTite

Fosroc

Bauder

IB Roof Systems

Custom Seal Roofing

Joaboa Technology

Polyglass

