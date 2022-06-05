Global PVC Roofing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Made from polyvinyl chloride (or in layman’s terms, plastic), PVC is a great single-ply roofing solution. It’s made from a lower percentage of oil and petroleum than thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) or ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM). As a cool roof membrane, it carries both Energy Star and Cool Roof ratings. PVC roofing is a single-ply roofing solution used on residential, commercial or industrial roofs that are flat or low sloped.
Global PVC Roofing key players include Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 19%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent.
In terms of product, 1.5mm is the largest segment, with a share over 39%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-Residential, followed by Residential.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Roofing Market
In 2020, the global PVC Roofing market size was US$ 1366 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1871.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.
Global PVC Roofing Scope and Market Size
PVC Roofing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the PVC Roofing market is segmented into
1.2 mm
1.5 mm
2.0 mm and Others
Segment by Application, the PVC Roofing market is segmented into
Non-Residential
Residential
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and PVC Roofing Market Share Analysis
PVC Roofing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Roofing product introduction, recent developments, PVC Roofing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Soprema Group
GAF
Sika
Duro-Last
Johns Manville
TECHNONICOL
Firestone
Carlisle
CKS
Versico?
Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
Hongyuan Waterproof
FiberTite
Fosroc
Bauder
IB Roof Systems
Custom Seal Roofing
Joaboa Technology
Polyglass
